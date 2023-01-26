ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Volunteers offer medical services, assistance to Pasadena's unhoused during homeless count

By Leo Stallworth
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9Jrf_0kSRiHzX00

The city of Pasadena is conducting the annual count of its homeless population , but it's not just about numbers. It's also providing people with medical services and other assistance.

Last year's count amounted to 522 unhoused individuals in Pasadena. It's a tedious task requiring compassion and patience.

Volunteers are focused on getting the most accurate count possible.

Pasadena Vice Mayor Felicia Williams says it's important for them to get this snapshot in time because it helps the city get funding.

"It also helps us understand the problem and then we can also outreach to these individuals," she said.

That outreach consists of administering vaccines and offering other health services through the city's own health department, she said.

Greater Los Angeles homeless count begins, conducted by thousands of volunteers

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, is set to begin.

During the count, medical professionals accompany volunteers to do just that.

"What's so unique about this program is not only are we doing the homeless count, but we're also providing flu vaccine, bivalent vaccine for COVID, and Narcan," said Dr. Eric Handler, the city's public health officer. "Other jurisdictions are not using that point-in-time touchpoint to provide those opportunities."

The homeless count in cities like Pasadena and throughout Los Angeles County began Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night.

The official homeless county for the city of L.A. last year is 42,000. In L.A. County, the number was a bit more than 69,000.

The county's numbers is more than a 4% increase from the 2020 count. There was no 2021 count due to the pandemic.

Every city, including Pasadena, is focused on ending homelessness sooner than later.

Pasadena social worker Nathan Press wants to "find a solution to this problem. To shut the revolving door and actually find sustainable, reliable solutions which is unique given our city is so small, so close and so intimate."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

In Depth: Mass shooting aftermath

LOS ANGELES - Hal Eisner is joined by Christina Yang, the general counsel and pro bono director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California. Yang talks about how the Monterey Park community is coping with the impact of this mass shooting. The organization immediately leapt into action to try...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Taking fentanyl to task (forces)

About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy