Alleged Casper Drug Dealer Faces Federal Charges of Firearm, Meth Crimes
A Casper man charged with multiple felony drug counts in Natrona County now is charged with two counts in federal court, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court last week. A warrant for Ryan Harkins' arrest on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm...
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking
A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an active investigation. That's according to Dane Andersen, Engineer and Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, who stated that the Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists are assisting in the investigation. "It was at 2:31 p.m. that Casper Fire-EMS received...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Highway closed from Casper to Douglas due to road conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 in both directions between Casper and Douglas due to dangerous road conditions. It is the latest in a series of road closures made throughout the region today. WYDOT reports there is currently no estimate for when the...
Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather
CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
Health Department ends Pap-a-thon early
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is ending its Pap-a-thon early today. The event was offering paps to adults who had not received one in at least five years, and had personnel on site to assist in enrolling uninsured people in healthcare programs that can cover screening costs.
Motorists urged to use caution as city works to plow streets
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper snow removal teams are fighting heavy snow accumulation and strong winds with 24-hour plowing, but roads remain hazardous and drivers are urged to use extreme caution. “Mother Nature continues to out-man us with this latest storm,” Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers said. “Casper is...
Dangerous Travel Conditions for Casper-Area, Use Extreme Caution
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has posted high impacts for all roads in and around Casper. Use extreme caution, delay travel or consider alternate routes. Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind. Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas
CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend, more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service, the Casper area saw roughly 12 inches of snow combined on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has seen in...
