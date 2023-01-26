ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking

A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Highway closed from Casper to Douglas due to road conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 in both directions between Casper and Douglas due to dangerous road conditions. It is the latest in a series of road closures made throughout the region today. WYDOT reports there is currently no estimate for when the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather

CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Health Department ends Pap-a-thon early

CASPER, Wyo. — Due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is ending its Pap-a-thon early today. The event was offering paps to adults who had not received one in at least five years, and had personnel on site to assist in enrolling uninsured people in healthcare programs that can cover screening costs.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Motorists urged to use caution as city works to plow streets

CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper snow removal teams are fighting heavy snow accumulation and strong winds with 24-hour plowing, but roads remain hazardous and drivers are urged to use extreme caution. “Mother Nature continues to out-man us with this latest storm,” Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers said. “Casper is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas

CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper sees foot of snow over weekend, more on Casper Mountain

CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service, the Casper area saw roughly 12 inches of snow combined on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has seen in...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy