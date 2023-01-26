Michael Bisping reacts to the latest “nasty accusation” made against UFC star Conor McGregor: “Either way, it’s certainly not a good look”

Conor McGregor is facing accusations that he punched, kicked and threatened to drown a woman on his yacht in Spain last summer. Through spokesperson Karen Kessler, McGregor denied the allegations. “Over six months ago an incident was alleged and after a police review, the matter was not pursued. Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” Kessler said in a statement. The unidentified woman told police in Ireland that she “feared for her life,” according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. She alleged that McGregor was verbally hostile to her and he became...

5 DAYS AGO