ABC6.com
Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) State Rep. Sponsors Bill to Incentivize Public Safety Recruitment and Retention
Seventh Bristol District State Representative Alan Silvia has sponsored a bill geared at creating a grant program for Gateway Cities like Fall River to provide financial incentives to recruit and retain public safety officers. Representative Silvia says the state’s 26 Gateway Cities are at a disadvantage in recruiting and retaining...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Special Committee Begins Work to Review City Charter
The city’s nine-member special committee to review the Fall River city charter held its first meeting Monday afternoon. The latest iteration of the charter was approved by voters in 2017 and mandates that a special committee be appointed to review the document five years after passage. Committee chair attorney Rene Brown says the group will examine how the provisions of the charter have been undertaken to date with a report on recommended changes to be drafted and submitted to the city clerk by June 30.
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy
Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
ABC6.com
Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
WUHF
School official sent email asking staff for money to pay student's trafficker, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Rhode Island assistant principal sent an email to faculty and staff allegedly asking for help to pay for a student's human trafficker. Parents Defending Education investigative fellow Alex Nester joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Tuesday morning to discuss the incident. Stephanie Harvey, who...
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
Fall River Church Vandalism Reminder of Urgent Need for Mental Health Support
A Fall River church was the target of a vandal last week. Someone walked into Good Shepherd Parish,1598 South Main St., in broad daylight and apparently smashed a statue of the baby Jesus and poured bleach over a statue of the Blessed Mother. The next day, Fall River Police released surveillance images of a suspect.
ABC6.com
Providence police to address 1st homicide of the year, announce outcome of recent operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they will be addressing Monday’s deadly shooting and announce the outcome of a recent operation. A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that a woman was shot on Prudence Avenue.
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Set to Appoint New Police Chief
Seekonk is set to appoint David Enos as Police Chief on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Board of Selectmen voted to rescind the appointment of ex-Chief Dean Isabella. Enos is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Police Department. The board voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract,...
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Providence
Providence, Rhode Island, is the capital and most populous city in the state, known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as its many job opportunities.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Annual City Census, Mail Ballot Application To Arrive Early Next Month
The City of Fall River will soon be distributing the annual city census form. Residents can expect to see the form in the mail during the first week of February. The city census is mandated by the Commonwealth to be conducted yearly and is coordinated by the city’s elections commission. Chair Ryon Lyons says an accurate count of residents is important in ensuring state and federal resources are allocated fairly to meet the city’s needs.
Funeral held for South Kingstown police chief Vespia
Family and friends gathered Monday to honor law enforcement legend Vincent Vespia Jr. after his passing.
fallriverreporter.com
February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
