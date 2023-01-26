ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
ANCHORAGE, AK
mixfmalaska.com

An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change

We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday. Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKST. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Alaska Unemployment Rate Down as More Sectors Rebound

Alaska’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to end 2022. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development puts the seasonally adjusted figure for December at 4.3 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the rate in November and October. More Sectors Recover. The monthly change outpaces the drop in...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday

ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
ALASKA STATE
KX News

North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
MONTANA STATE
kinyradio.com

Juneau Police Department participating in Alaska HIDTA Initative Campaign

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department is participating in a statewide advertising campaign designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, the Juneau Police Department joined other participating law enforcement...
JUNEAU, AK
akbizmag.com

GCI Promotes Its First Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The first person to hold the position of Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at GCI is a 25-year veteran of the telecom company. In the new role, Deborah Ferrell focuses on growing the company’s Business Resource Groups, which are voluntary employee groups organized around a shared background, interest, or issue.
radiokenai.com

Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies

In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Winter ferry service to begin Feb. 13 for SE Alaska to Bellingham

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway winter ferry main line will begin service on Feb. 13, said DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich. In the meantime, local service for the Northern Panhandle is being provided by the Tazlina while the LeConte is offline for overhaul work. "Right now...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 26 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Oceana’s Jon Warrenchuk makes a case for a freezing the footprint of bottom trawling in the Gulf of Alaska, plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth with a tanner crab stand down update.
ALASKA STATE
kcaw.org

Despite hunter concerns, sport limit for deer to remain at six for Southeast’s ‘ABC Islands’

The bag limit for the sport harvest of deer in Unit 4 in Southeast Alaska will remain at six, one of the most liberal in the state. During its Ketchikan meeting over the weekend (1-22-23), the Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have reduced the bag limit to 4 deer, saying it saw no biological necessity for lowering the harvest. Advocates of the change, however, urged that – given so much ecological uncertainty recently – erring on the side of caution was the more prudent course.
KETCHIKAN, AK
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
ALASKA STATE

