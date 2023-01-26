Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces carbon management and monetization bills creating statutory structures
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced his Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creating statutory and regulatory structures needed to capitalize on carbon markets. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50. The package consists...
mixfmalaska.com
An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
Delta Discovery
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union name change
We are proud to announce that on April 3, 2023, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will be changing its name to Global Federal Credit Union. Our subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday. Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKST. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Unemployment Rate Down as More Sectors Rebound
Alaska’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to end 2022. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development puts the seasonally adjusted figure for December at 4.3 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the rate in November and October. More Sectors Recover. The monthly change outpaces the drop in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
WBUR
EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says.
kinyradio.com
JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Police Department participating in Alaska HIDTA Initative Campaign
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department is participating in a statewide advertising campaign designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, the Juneau Police Department joined other participating law enforcement...
akbizmag.com
GCI Promotes Its First Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
The first person to hold the position of Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at GCI is a 25-year veteran of the telecom company. In the new role, Deborah Ferrell focuses on growing the company’s Business Resource Groups, which are voluntary employee groups organized around a shared background, interest, or issue.
radiokenai.com
Alaska’s Tobacco Laws Lack Control Policies
In Alaska’s attempt to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the State of Alaska’s policies have received a poor report card from the American Lung Association. Alaska received one F grade and two D grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mixed overall grades on this year’s report.
kinyradio.com
Winter ferry service to begin Feb. 13 for SE Alaska to Bellingham
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway winter ferry main line will begin service on Feb. 13, said DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich. In the meantime, local service for the Northern Panhandle is being provided by the Tazlina while the LeConte is offline for overhaul work. "Right now...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 26 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Oceana’s Jon Warrenchuk makes a case for a freezing the footprint of bottom trawling in the Gulf of Alaska, plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth with a tanner crab stand down update.
kcaw.org
Despite hunter concerns, sport limit for deer to remain at six for Southeast’s ‘ABC Islands’
The bag limit for the sport harvest of deer in Unit 4 in Southeast Alaska will remain at six, one of the most liberal in the state. During its Ketchikan meeting over the weekend (1-22-23), the Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have reduced the bag limit to 4 deer, saying it saw no biological necessity for lowering the harvest. Advocates of the change, however, urged that – given so much ecological uncertainty recently – erring on the side of caution was the more prudent course.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
Report to Legislature shows fentanyl seized in Alaska in 2022 was enough to kill Alaskans 18 times over
The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit released its annual drug report highlighting trends in illegal narcotics trafficking in Alaska. In 2022, 26.85 kilograms of fentanyl, which is approximately 13.425 million potentially fatal doses. In 2022, SDEU made 102 unique drug and alcohol arrests across Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Saying goodbye to retiring Hometown, Alaska host Kathleen McCoy
Kathleen McCoy spent decades as a journalist before joining Alaska Public Media as an original host of Hometown, Alaska. After years behind the mic interviewing local leaders and community members, she’s stepping down to enjoy retirement. We look back at McCoy’s career and what comes after public radio.
Comments / 0