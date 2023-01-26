ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”

By Cole Shelton
 3 days ago
Comments / 18

L.T. The Great, #21
3d ago

I have enjoyed Diegos' career for a long time, and always root for him. But I don't like seeing the backside of any great athletes career. I wish him well.

Tyrone Biggums
3d ago

Go watch video of him from Ultimate Fighter Season 1. He's been kinda odd since the beginning. It's just who he is.

Sine Pari
3d ago

Who’s he kidding?? That guy was in literal WARS in the cage. If he doesn’t have (or eventually get) CTE it would be a miracle. Just wait until he’s in his 50’s.

Hilo, HI
