ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’

By Prarthana Prakash
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnKpR_0kSRfrie00

The past week, the U.S. has been treading dangerous territory after hitting the national debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are arguing about how to proceed, but if something doesn’t change soon, the government won’t be able to pay its bills.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken several times about taking drastic measures, but it won’t be easy to delay the impact of doing that. And Yellen said last Saturday that a potential default on the debts could mean a “ self-imposed calamity ” for the global economy.

While all that might sound like a crisis worth worrying about, billionaire investor and founder of major investment management firm Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio thinks otherwise. He called the debt ceiling a “farce” in a LinkedIn post Wednesday , noting that there is “no real debt limit.”

https://twitter.com/RayDalio/status/1618355389187358720?cxt=HHwWgIDQzd3pxvUsAAAA

“It’s a farce that works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits, and when a limit is reached, they do a farcical negotiation that temporarily eliminates the limit which allows them to have the next drinking binge until they reach the next limit at which time they go through the next farcical negotiation and continue to binge,” he wrote.

Dalio also pointed out that this would be the 79th time since 1960 that the debt ceiling was reached and was later raised or suspended. He went on to say that most people agreed that the U.S. would not fall into default, raising a question about whether it’s good or bad that the U.S. can easily get around its debt—after getting in its own way first.

The investor went on to argue that the financial piping of the government works much like any other organization except for two things: The government can print its own money, and also take money from one group of people to give it to another through the debt markets.

“Because money and debt are not limited, those who make the decisions on how much to spend on what don’t look at how much money they have to spend and then prioritize what they should spend it on,” he wrote.

Disagreements over the debt limit in 2013 led to a government shutdown . Congressional Democrats and Republicans struggled to reach a consensus, costing the nation billions of dollars. Although it was not a total global catastrophe, the U.S. did suffer a downgrade by credit rating agencies and a drop in consumer confidence .

Right now, President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are at loggerheads over how much to raise the current debt ceiling. Biden wants a no-strings-attached deal, and McCarthy holds that if “families and businesses have to live within a budget—Washington must as well.”

The “ extraordinary measures ” Yellen has spoken about that are currently underway include holding back investments on retirement plans for federal employees and suspending the sale of certain securities. They will last until the summer, and then lawmakers will have to come up with a new plan.

Dalio stepped down from his leadership role at Bridgewater Associates last October .

He frequently writes commentary on the economy, finance, and geopolitics. Previously, he wrote about how the U.S. and China were “ dangerously close ” to a full-blown nuclear war and spoke about how the American economy was reeling from several sources of economic pain .

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
Olympic legend Usain Bolt lost $12 million in savings to a scam. Only $12,000 remains in his account
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’
Bob Iger just put his foot down and told Disney employees to come back into the office

Comments / 150

Bob Miller
3d ago

If there is one priority that needs to change in Congress it should be the American People! As soon as the American People become “Priority One”, things will change.

Reply(17)
71
Rob Rogers
3d ago

Cut the pork from the bloated government. Make a large majority of government workers go back to work in the private sector and work toward balanced budget. Just like we have to do in the private sector. If we don't balance our books, we go out of business. Our government is sooo corrupt that it's pathetic.

Reply(4)
28
Common Sense Today
3d ago

They all add to the debt by frivolous spending and tax breaks for corporations and the politicians. It's counter intuitive, but the more money you make, the less tax you pay. The exception to that is the middle class

Reply(2)
12
Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
msn.com

If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
Fortune

Fortune

268K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy