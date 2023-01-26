Read full article on original website
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: “I Always Think of It Cinematically”
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has spent his career trying to make a name for himself as both an actor and a musical artist, but these days, he doesn’t try to do both at once. “I tend to find that if I have my attention on both at one time, I lose momentum on either one,” he tells Consequence. “So I tend to switch off.”
Stranger Things and Encanto Lead 2022’s Most-Streamed TV and Movie Releases
Stranger Things and Encanto claimed the top spots for the most streamed television series and movie, respectively, in the US in 2022, according to new figures released by Nielsen. As reported by Variety, the premiere of the Netflix sci-fi smash hit’s fourth season ultimately contributed to 52 billion minutes viewed...
Randall Park’s Shortcomings Playfully Pokes at the Arthouse World: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Ben is a jerk; Ben is miserable; Ben is a hypocrite. Most importantly, Ben is our protagonist. In Randall Park’s directorial debut, the bold choice is made to give us an almost completely unlikeable main...
The Last of Us Creators on That Heartbreaking Third Episode
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 3, “Long, Long Time.”]. After two episodes of watching Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) try to push through some very stressful situations, The Last of Us Episode 3 offered viewers a bit of a respite.
Regal Cinemas to Screen Best Picture Oscar Nominees for $6
If you haven’t seen all the contenders for the big prize a the 2023 Oscars, there’s still time to catch them on the big screen with Regal Cinemas’ Best Picture Film Festival. It begins March 3rd and runs through the date of the Academy Award broadcast, March 12th, with tickets available for only $6.
Rich Brian Juggles Family, Music, and Culture in Jamojaya: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Indonesian rapper James (viral star Brian “Rich Brian” Imanuel, in his screen debut) is about to hit it big. So big, in fact, that he announces on Indonesian TV that his next career move is to travel to Hawaii to record his first real album, with the backing of Western studio executives and a phalanx of stylists, agents (an icy Kate Lyn Sheil), and music video directors (a prickly Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers).
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
The New Yorker Bad-Date Story Gets Frustratingly Literal in Cat Person: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: In 2017, Kristen Roupenian regaled The New Yorker readers with a startling, elliptical short story called “Cat Person,” about a bad date gone worse between a college sophomore named Margot and a thirtysomething loser named Robert, a tale of mixed messages and scrambled signals and questionable lines around consent.
Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons
Metallica will host listening parties for their upcoming album 72 Seasons in select movie theaters worldwide for one night only on April 13th, the eve of the album’s release. Each of the LP’s 12 tracks will be presented in exclusive theater-ready surround sound and feature a corresponding music video...
FOX Renews The Simpsons for Two More Seasons
The Simpsons’ remarkable run will continue for at least two more seasons as FOX has handed down a fresh renewal of the animated comedy. Already the record holder for longest-running animated TV series, The Simpsons will now air through the 2024-2025 broadcast season — which will mark its 36th season.
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64. Loring starred as Wednesday, the dark and macabre daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, on the original Addams Family TV series, which ran for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966. She later reprised her role in the 1977 television movie, Halloween with the New Addams Family.
The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch
No one wins when the family feuds, but the Roys are no ordinary family. Today, HBO confirmed a March 26th premiere for Season 4 of its award-winning series Succession and also revealed a new teaser trailer. With the prospect of their father selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),...
Annie Wersching, Actress from 24, Bosch, and The Last of Us, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress known for her roles on television shows like 24 and Bosch, as well as for her voice work on the video game The Last of Us, has died at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer. Wersching is perhaps best known for her role...
Poker Face Review: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne Deliver a Brilliant Fresh Take on a Classic Genre
The Pitch: In the spring of 2020, a Twitter conversation began about who might be the best person to lead a reboot of iconic detective series Columbo, and while Mark Ruffalo was mentioned as an obvious contender, a galaxy brain-level thought emerged: What about Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne? Lyonne herself seemed very on board, and while that specific resurrection of IP never happened, just three years later we have Poker Face, created by Glass Onion helmer Rian Johnson — an original mystery drama packed with nostalgia for what came before, with its own special modern flair.
