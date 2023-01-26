Read full article on original website
BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
4d ago
I-24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville IMO is the most dangerous stretch of road in America. All I’ve seen and heard of is wrecks there every single day. It’s insanity.
meap
5d ago
murfreesboro is exploding at the seams. there's a wreck there pretty much every day. I'm not sure why there hasn't been a train built coming out this way. It's obvious the interstate isn't big enough for the growth.
Comments / 5