Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, […] The post UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life appeared first on Wilson County Source.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO