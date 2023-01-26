ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
4d ago

I-24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville IMO is the most dangerous stretch of road in America. All I’ve seen and heard of is wrecks there every single day. It’s insanity.

meap
5d ago

murfreesboro is exploding at the seams. there's a wreck there pretty much every day. I'm not sure why there hasn't been a train built coming out this way. It's obvious the interstate isn't big enough for the growth.

wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, […] The post UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Bomb Threat at the Gordonsville McDonalds causes concern and closures for a few hours Saturday evening

Just before 6:30 p.m. Gordonsville Police Officer, Dusten Holder was the first to respond to a call at the Gordonsville McDonalds regarding a bomb threat. Two calls were received on the restaurant’s land line just a couple minutes apart. An employee described the calls as having a computerized voice indicating that a bomb was present and further instructions would be pending.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Crash shuts down I-24W near Christiana Thursday morning

Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that westbound lanes of I-24 are closed near Christiana in Rutherford County. The crash involves multiple vehicles including an overturned semi truck. THP says that there are injuries associated with the crash. This is a breaking news story, check...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe

Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Police Looking for a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger Involved in a Hit and Run

From Gallatin Police Department 1-29-2023: Case #: 23-00491 UPDATE: The vehicle and driver have been identified. Please BOLO for this black 2008 Dodge Avenger. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run on the early morning of 01/29/2023. The vehicle should be missing the passenger side headlight along with a missing hub cap. If […] The post Gallatin Police Looking for a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger Involved in a Hit and Run appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN

Community Policy