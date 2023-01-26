Duluth, Minn. - UMD men's basketball battled all night to be right on the doorstep of a victory on Saturday, but it'd ultimately come up just short. The Bulldogs lost an 87-82 contest against Augustana, closing the weekend with a 1-1 split. UMD's record is now 15-7, its NSIC mark 11-5. The Bulldogs proved pretty quickly that they weren't going to bend the knee to the Vikings in this one. It was UMD that secured the first sizable advantage of the entire contest, going up 18-11 by way of a Joshua Brown three at the 11:57 mark of the first frame. Even to this point, the Bulldogs had led in some capacity most of the way- this three-score lead just seemed like a culmination of that effort.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO