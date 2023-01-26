Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Guest opinion: Now is the time for an Amphitheater in Birmingham
Let’s say you’ve never been to Alabama before. You drive down I-65, through Huntsville and the rolling foothills of the Appalachians until you see Birmingham’s skyline peaking over the trees. You continue on your way through Montgomery and the Black Belt region until you eventually reach the Mobile Bay.
Tori Amos coming to Alabama on ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’: How to get tickets
Attention, Tori Amos fans in Birmingham. From what we can tell, you’ve been waiting 20 years for the quirky, passionate singer/songwriter and keyboard player to return to the Magic City. Well, your vigil is almost over. Amos has scheduled a June 22 concert at the Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
GriefShare Support Group hosting classes at Faith Church in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An internationally recognized grief recovery program is starting a new series of classes Thursday night at Faith Church on Valleydale Road in Birmimgham. The program is called GriefShare. This is the 8th year the meetings are hosted at Faith Church where the curriculum has touched over 200 lives. Trained facilitators lead […]
Dolly Parton free library signups soar after Alabama announces program
More than 1,000 kids soon will begin receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library in Jefferson and Walker counties in 2023. Gov. Kay Ivey announced support for a statewide Imagination Library network, along with more than $4 million in funding, on Jan. 18. At Better Basics, a Birmingham-based nonprofit...
How to get ticket to see Stevie Nicks perform in Birmingham this April
Fleetwood Mac band member Stevie Nicks will be performing in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC April 5, 2023 for one of 14 solo performances scheduled for 2023. According to previous reports, her return follows a sold-out show on Halloween 2022 at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Tickets...
birminghammommy.com
Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras
It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
Alabama high school walks back prom dress code after first asking for ‘front and back’ photos
After initially telling parents and students that female prom attendees would need to email the assistant principal photos of themselves in their dresses from the front and back prior to the event, Oxford High School has walked back its requirements. The initial guidelines have since been removed, but according to...
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
Birmingham approves funding for Uptown amphitheater
The Birmingham City Council this morning approved the city’s share of funding for a planned new $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater at the site of the demolished former Carraway hospital. The city approved $5 million toward the cost of building The Star at Uptown amphitheater in North Birmingham, north of...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Essence
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author
Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Has Passed Away
Sad news from Birmingham native and comedian Rickey Smiley came today as he posted a video sharing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away. In the video posted to his Instagram account, Rickey Smiley shared,. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on my way to the airport...
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location
Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0