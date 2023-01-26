ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Guest opinion: Now is the time for an Amphitheater in Birmingham

Let’s say you’ve never been to Alabama before. You drive down I-65, through Huntsville and the rolling foothills of the Appalachians until you see Birmingham’s skyline peaking over the trees. You continue on your way through Montgomery and the Black Belt region until you eventually reach the Mobile Bay.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

GriefShare Support Group hosting classes at Faith Church in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An internationally recognized grief recovery program is starting a new series of classes Thursday night at Faith Church on Valleydale Road in Birmimgham. The program is called GriefShare. This is the 8th year the meetings are hosted at Faith Church where the curriculum has touched over 200 lives. Trained facilitators lead […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras

It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox13news.com

Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham approves funding for Uptown amphitheater

The Birmingham City Council this morning approved the city’s share of funding for a planned new $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater at the site of the demolished former Carraway hospital. The city approved $5 million toward the cost of building The Star at Uptown amphitheater in North Birmingham, north of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Essence

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author

Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location

Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

