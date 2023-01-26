ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Yacht catches fire in Ruskin marina, Hillsborough Fire Rescue officials say

By Matt Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battle a yacht fire at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin. [ Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ]

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews put out a yacht fire Thursday morning at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire on the 55-foot yacht, according to a news release from the agency.

The yacht was moored to a dock at the time of the fire, but pictures released by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue do not appear to show any damage to neighboring vessels.

A Fire Rescue boat on the scene drained the water that had been used to put out the fire from the yacht to prevent it from sinking, according to officials.

Officials said the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battle a yacht fire at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin. [ Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ]
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battle a yacht fire at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin. [ Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ]

