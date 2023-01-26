ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years. Travis Kelce hauled...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup

Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Set to Grease Poles in Anticipation of Eagles Celebration

The mayor's office has announced a litany of preparations Friday that it will take in order to prepare for Sunday's matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers. In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said that Philadelphians are encouraged to celebrate "safely and responsibly." “As the Mayor of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

49ers QB Brock Purdy Questionable to Return in NFC Championship Game

49ers Purdy back in after Johnson knocked out of the game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game and was listed questionable to return. The seventh-round draft pick came into Sunday with...
NBC Philadelphia

Super Bowl Bound! Eagles Beat 49ers in NFC Championship, Philly Celebrates

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game!. Even before the Birds secured the big victory, the city already made preparations Friday for potential celebrations. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office said that the Philadelphia Police Department "will institute...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI

PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles

Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates

The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

10 Unforgettable Moments From Eagles-49ers History

10 unforgettable moments from Eagles-49ers history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’ve been some pretty wild moments in an Eagles-49ers rivalry that goes back 71 years to the Eagles’ 21-14 over the 49ers at Shibe Park in 1951, when Clyde Scott caught a couple long touchdown passes and Adrian Burk out-played Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

