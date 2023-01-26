Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
NBC Philadelphia
Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor
The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years. Travis Kelce hauled...
NBC Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup
Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Set to Grease Poles in Anticipation of Eagles Celebration
The mayor's office has announced a litany of preparations Friday that it will take in order to prepare for Sunday's matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers. In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said that Philadelphians are encouraged to celebrate "safely and responsibly." “As the Mayor of...
NBC Philadelphia
49ers QB Brock Purdy Questionable to Return in NFC Championship Game
49ers Purdy back in after Johnson knocked out of the game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game and was listed questionable to return. The seventh-round draft pick came into Sunday with...
NBC Philadelphia
Super Bowl Bound! Eagles Beat 49ers in NFC Championship, Philly Celebrates
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game!. Even before the Birds secured the big victory, the city already made preparations Friday for potential celebrations. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office said that the Philadelphia Police Department "will institute...
NBC Philadelphia
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
NBC Philadelphia
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
NBC Philadelphia
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles QB Connects with Family of Slain Roxborough Student Nicolas Elizalde
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said it was important for him to be there for Nicolas Elizalde's family after the 14-year-old was gunned down following a football practice at Roxborough High School, last year. "The way we lost Nicolas was truly tragic. I feel like the least I could do...
NBC Philadelphia
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
NBC Philadelphia
Andy Reid Bowl: A Look at Intriguing Eagles-Chiefs Matchup in Super Bowl LVII
A look at intriguing Eagles-Chiefs matchup in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Now this is an intriguing matchup. The Eagles vs. the man who coached them for 14 years. Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce. Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. Howie Roseman vs. Chiefs GM Brett Veach,...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
NBC Philadelphia
10 Unforgettable Moments From Eagles-49ers History
10 unforgettable moments from Eagles-49ers history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’ve been some pretty wild moments in an Eagles-49ers rivalry that goes back 71 years to the Eagles’ 21-14 over the 49ers at Shibe Park in 1951, when Clyde Scott caught a couple long touchdown passes and Adrian Burk out-played Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Observations: Rout of 49ers Puts Jalen Hurts and Co. in Super Bowl
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
NBC Philadelphia
Empire State Building Lights Up in Green and White to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles
What's next? A Jalen Hurts jersey on the Statue of Liberty?. Fans of the New York Giants might have thought the Empire State Building's Twitter account or exterior lighting system was hacked on Sunday. They were not, the iconic building in the heart of Manhattan really was illuminated in green and white for the Philadelphia Eagles.
