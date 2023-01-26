Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage
Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
calcoastnews.com
Officer shoots carjacker in Santa Maria, video released
The Santa Maria Police Department released video on Friday of an officer shooting a carjacker in Santa Maria in December. On Dec. 15, 24-year-old Francisco Gomez allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint. Shortly afterwards, a patrol officer attempted to pull Gomez over. A chase ensued with officers following the carjacker through the city.
Noozhawk
More Details, Video Released of Incident Involving Alleged Carjacker Shot By Police
Santa Maria police released audio and video recordings of’ interactions with an alleged carjacking suspect who was shot and wounded by an officer in mid-December. At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police received a call about a carjacking suspect who stole a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint on the 200 block of East McElhaney Avenue and fled.
Paso Robles police searching for man who robbed BevMo liquor store. Have you seen him?
The suspect passed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money, police said.
19-year-old arrested for domestic abuse and illegal possession of firearm in SLO
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested for domestic abuse and illegal possession of a semi-automatic firearm, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post 19-year-old arrested for domestic abuse and illegal possession of firearm in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
3 Central Coast law enforcement agencies denounce Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott called the conduct “another sad day for law enforcement.”
KSBW.com
Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police holding DUI checkpoint on Friday night
San Luis Obispo police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.
Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and
NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
calcoastnews.com
Missing 5-year-old child’s family seeking the public’s help
With the number of official searchers dropping, the family of missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan is asking for the public’s help. Last weekend, nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California searched the Salinas River area for the missing boy. After pausing the search, approximately 20 members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began searching the Salinas River area north of the River Road bridge today.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man convicted of raping a child under 10
A San Luis Obispo jury convicted a 57-year-old man on Thursday of raping a child under 10 years of age and sexually abusing two other children in North County. From Aug. 2018 through Aug. 2021, Craig Anthony Grunow sexually assaulted children at his home in the Heritage Ranch area, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Grunow knew two of the victims well. He abused the third victim after the child came to his home as a guest.
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
calcoastnews.com
SLO teen charged with domestic violence, gun possession
A San Luis Obispo teen is in jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Tuesday despite a restraining order, police said. Shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, a caller reported 19-year-old Isaac Owens struck his former girlfriend numerous times, causing injuries. He fled before officers arrived. After investigators...
Search for missing SLO County boy will resume with teams moving farther up river
Around 20 members of the sheriff’s search and rescue and dive teams will search the Salinas River Saturday morning.
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices rising in SLO County, find the best prices
Normally prices fall during the winter months, but not in 2023. In San Luis Obispo County, and throughout the nation, gas prices are rising. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased four cents during the past week to $4.88, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Monday for the alleged drugging and rape of a victim in May of 2021. On May 15, 2021, at 5:09 a.m., investigators responded to Natividad Medical Center for reports of a possible victim that was drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident The post Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021 appeared first on KION546.
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 16-22
On Jan. 16, Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Jan. 16, Samantha Davidson, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
