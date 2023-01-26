Normally prices fall during the winter months, but not in 2023. In San Luis Obispo County, and throughout the nation, gas prices are rising. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased four cents during the past week to $4.88, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.

