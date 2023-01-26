ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police: Man found inside West Carrollton daycare, taken to hospital

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZZ0i_0kSRdVZC00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A man was found inside of a West Carrollton daycare facility Thursday morning.

West Carrollton Police were called to Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center in West Carrollton at 6:17 a.m.

Authorities were dispatched after the communications center was notified someone was inside of the building, according to West Carrollton Deputy Police Chief David Wessling.

Kettering Health sets open house for new Centerville location

When officials arrived at the scene, they found one man inside of the building. Police say the man was reportedly in need of medical care and was taken to a hospital, where he is under medical treatment.

No one else was inside of the building at the time when police arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

78-year-old man reported missing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 78-year-old man from Dayton. Norman Maybury drove away from his home on North Diamond Mill Road on Sunday around 2 p.m. according to the sheriff's office. He suffers from Alzheimer's and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man dies from injuries days after fiery Huber Heights crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say. According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release. The crash happened at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after I-70 crash in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — One person died after a truck hauling vans and an SUV crashed on Interstate 70 in Preble County early Monday morning. Troopers were called to a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Indiana-Ohio border at around 3:00 a.m., the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatch confirmed.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Dayton fire crews respond to building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Dayton neighborhood for a reported building on fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department responded to Woodside Avenue in Dayton for a fire. No injuries were reported at the time 2 NEWS spoke with authorities. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Two teens injured after shooting in Bond Hill

Two teens are injured after a late night shooting in Bond Hill. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Portman Avenue near Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a 17-year-old was shot in the neck and torso. A 15-year-old was grazed in the torso. Officials say both victims were taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Route 11 opens after crash in Liberty

The right lane of State Route 11 northbound in Liberty Township was closed for a time Sunday afternoon due to a two vehicle crash. A truck was attempting to pull off into the right shoulder when the driver of another vehicle, Brianna Evans, 19, lost control and hit the truck.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDTN

Local residents react to released footage of Tyre Nichols

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers. “When I initially watched the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy