Houston, TX

The streak is over, but there are some notable Rockets moments

The streak is over…for now. The Houston Rockets finally snapped an NBA season high, 13-game losing streak after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Impressively, they did it without the help of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. -- both whom were out due to injury. That winning...
