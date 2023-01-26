ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in connection to a catalytic converter theft.

According to police, officers were called on Jan. 23 to the 5300 block of Robin Hood Road for a report of a catalytic converter theft.

Surveillance footage from the store shows that the incident occurred on Jan. 22 around 11:30 a.m.

Video Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

