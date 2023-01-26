Read full article on original website
Denton County law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
Southern Denton County police departments took to social media on Friday to denounce the actions of the Memphis police after the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 11/16 – Animal bite report– Thornhill Cir – Officer was dispatched to a report of a cat having scratched the owner. 11/18 – Animal cruelty report– McMakin Rd – Officer responded to report of a dog...
Bartonville Police Blotter
The Bartonville Police Department from November 1–30 had 396 calls for service, two resulted in incident reports, and five motor vehicle crash reports were taken. Here are some recent police calls:. Nov. 12: Officers responded to the 80 block of McMakin Road for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash with...
Sheriff’s Corner — January 2023
With the advancement in technology, we implemented an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program in 2019. Lieutenant Robert Hamilton is over the program and currently has five FAA Part 107 certified UAV pilots. The training is a six-week course that goes over the laws and regulations and how to operate the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) commonly referred to as drones.
Northlake Police Blotter
The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests from Nov. 15 through Dec. 13, 2022, answered 406 calls for service, took 56 reports and worked 19 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:. November 15 – Officers were alerted of a stolen vehicle near Dale Earnhardt Way at approximately 9:45 a.m....
Argyle, Northwest ISDS cancel school Monday
Two southern Denton County school districts canceled school Monday due to expected winter weather and poor driving conditions. Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD separately announced just before 8 a.m. that they were cancelling school Monday, after many students had already arrived at school. NISD apologized for waiting as long as it did, saying that roads were drivable when busing started early Monday morning, but “conditions have rapidly deteriorated.” The districts are communicating with families about how their children will either be bussed home.
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
Lewisville ISD adds anonymous reporting system
The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week. The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Pedro C. Santiago III
Pedro C. Santiago III passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Also known as Jim or Jimmy, he was a ’76 KHS graduate, a 10-year Veteran of the Marine Corp, served 7 months during Desert Storm while with the Naval Reserve for 3 years and was a pilot with Delta Airlines for 32 1/2 years. He loved to dance and fly. Enjoyed a round of golf once in a while, too. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Heather, his daughter, Shannon, his son, Carlos, as well as his brother, Candy, and his sister, Landy, two grandchildren, Moira and Emmett, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Flower Mound at the Flower Mound Senior Center on Feb. 3rd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a sermon at 1:30. There will also be a Celebration of Life held in Killeen, TX at the Killeen Civic Center on Feb. 5th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a sermon at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to any of the great Veteran’s nonprofits, the Miniature Schnauzer Rescue of North Texas or any personal charity preference, in his honor.
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denton County
Did you pick up bread and milk yet? Denton County is under a Winter Storm Warning due to ice through Wednesday morning. Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain and sleet starting today, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting above 30 degrees for several days. Total ice and sleet...
Roanoke names longtime employee as new city manager
The Roanoke City Council voted unanimously this week to name Cody Petree, a city employee since 2004, as city manager. “I am honored and excited to be selected to serve as the City Manager of the City of Roanoke,” Petree said. “I have been uniquely privileged to serve the City of Roanoke community and work with so many of its great leaders for many years. I want to thank the Mayor, the City Council, our City staff and community for all of your support during my entire employment here, especially during this transition. There is no way this could have happened without the amazing staff we have here; they are outstanding at what they do and a true asset to our community. Together we will continue to provide world-class service and continue to make Roanoke a great place to live, work, and play.”
Biz Buzz
EVA – Esports Virtual Arena is now open at 3105 Justin Rd., Bldg. C, Flower Mound. Trailhead Running Supply, a retail store selling running shoes, running and hiking apparel, and outdoor fitness gear, is now open in The Shops at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140, Flower Mound.
Flower Mound home a total loss after fire
A Flower Mound family were displaced Sunday night after their home caught fire. Flower Mound firefighters responded about 9:45 p.m. to the structure fire in the 4100 block of Buckthorn Court, and they could see the smoke and flames before they even arrived. The people at the home had already self-evacuated, and firefighters rescued two dogs that were still in the house, according to Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. No one was injured.
Argyle railroad crossing to be closed this weekend
One railroad crossing in Argyle will be closed for about 10 hours this weekend, the town of Argyle said in a social media post on Tuesday. Union Pacific Rail Road will conduct maintenance at the intersection of Hwy 377 and Crawford Road on Sunday. The railroad crossing at Crawford and Hwy 377 will be closed from 7 a.m. until as late as 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the town.
Firefighters respond to major house fire in Argyle
Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to a major house fire in the 100 block of Stonecrest Road in Argyle. Denton County ESD No. 1 were dispatched to the fire at 6:30 a.m., according to an ESD news release. The homeowner confirmed the fire was in the attic, and when firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the attic and roof. All residents — three adults and five dogs — had evacuated, and the fire was extinguished at 7:11 a.m.
Travel with Terri to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo: The best of the best!
This is the world’s quintessential stock show and rodeo!. There’s not another western lifestyle event with more rich history than the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, formally called the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. And it’s kicked off each year with a monumental western parade…like none other. It’s spectacular with 2,000 horses joined by marching bands, floats and dignitaries.
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
DCFOF receives grant for emergency shelters
Local nonprofit Denton County Friends of the Family recently received a $12,500 grant from the TJX Foundation to support the organization’s emergency shelters for individuals and families who have been impacted by domestic violence. The TJX Foundation has supported Friends of the Families shelter services in grants since 2016....
Winter Storm Watch issued for Denton County
Denton County is under a Winter Storm Watch starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain starting Monday morning, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting out of the low 30’s. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch is possible, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will also be possible.
