Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
Nick Saban speculates on future of NIL, details players’ $1.3 million request
There was a common theme among the most prominent speakers at last week’s Alabama Football Coaches Association convention. The Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and other head coaches rotated through an Embassy Suites ballroom in Montgomery and talked about the “change in the landscape” at the collegiate level brought by name, image and likeness.
Rewinding No. 4 Alabama’s home blowout over Vanderbilt
Alabama didn’t stumble after a needed wake-up call over the weekend. Back home in Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide avenged its worst loss of the year with its own blowout over Vanderbilt. A 3-pointer by Brandon Miller five minutes into Tuesday night’s contest gave No. 4 Alabama its first...
Where UAB football stands before National Signing Day
National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and the UAB football program is set for a historic haul under new head coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers lost 21 seniors from last year’s unit, the final team of the Bill Clark era, and almost half of that number have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2022 season, but early signing day saw UAB sign a large group of prep players and have since had a bevy of commitments from the transfer portal.
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
Can DeMeco Ryans turn the Tide in NFL coaching?
The Houston Texans are looking for better results from DeMeco Ryans than the previous six NFL franchises got when turning their teams over to a former Alabama player. On Tuesday, the Texans announced Ryans was coming aboard after two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator to become Houston’s head coach.
Guest opinion: Now is the time for an Amphitheater in Birmingham
Let’s say you’ve never been to Alabama before. You drive down I-65, through Huntsville and the rolling foothills of the Appalachians until you see Birmingham’s skyline peaking over the trees. You continue on your way through Montgomery and the Black Belt region until you eventually reach the Mobile Bay.
Alabama alumni leaders in NFL style, too
It’s possible the final four of GQ’s Most Stylish NFL Player tournament could be monopolized by Alabama alumni. The magazine produced a 16-player bracket of candidates from which the NFL’s most-stylish player will be chosen by fans, who can vote daily round-by-round on GQ’s Instagram page this week.
No. 4 Alabama-Vanderbilt live stream (1/31): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 4 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Commodores are coming off a 72-66 loss to Texas A&M in which they scored 15 of the game’s 16 straight points to take a one-point lead with 2:59 to go, but the Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way. Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points Vanderbilt.
Boys Basketball Power 10: Huntsville, Baker, Vestavia Hills move up in poll
Undefeated Pinson Valley remains at the top of the AL.com Power 10 boys basketball rankings entering the final week of the regular season. Area tournament play begins next week. Darrell Barber’s Indians are 23-0 heading into tonight’s game with Woodlawn. Class 7A teams Huntsville and Baker both moved up after...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Guest Opinion: Birmingham-Southern alumnus provides answers about public bailout
Recently, a 1982 Southern graduate had published a guest opinion with the title, “Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout.” The piece was a study in the art of omission advocating for Birmingham-Southern’s closure or merger with a public college. Invoking the names of two Birmingham-Southern professors, the author wrote that the College stresses independent thinking. It also emphasizes preparation and homework. How the College reached this point is the subject of overly belabored analysis and has been answered in myriad documents available to alumni and the public.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
New Fultondale football coach Keon Handley aims for team to be accountable
Fultondale reached across the county for its new head football coach, hiring Pleasant Grove co-offensive coordinator Keon Handley to take the reins for the Wildcats. Handley’s first official day is March 1, he said, but there’s work to be done before then. “Actually, I’m on the way over...
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
Tori Amos coming to Alabama on ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’: How to get tickets
Attention, Tori Amos fans in Birmingham. From what we can tell, you’ve been waiting 20 years for the quirky, passionate singer/songwriter and keyboard player to return to the Magic City. Well, your vigil is almost over. Amos has scheduled a June 22 concert at the Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third...
Basketball roundup: Homewood boys roll past Parker; Theodore girls top Saraland
For the second time in two weeks, Homewood knocked off Parker on Friday night. This time, the fifth-ranked Patriots did it on their home court. Junior Will Pope hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game and Homewood never looked back, rolling to a 71-53 victory over the Bison. The Patriots’ two wins this month over Parker have come by a combined 44 points.
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
