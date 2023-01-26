Read full article on original website
Historic former Green Bay business hosts ribbon cutting for De Pere opening
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere. Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
Home a total loss following fire & collapse in Kaukauna, estimated damage of over $400K
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse. According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
No kid sleeps on the floor in our town
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
NWS: Dangerous wind chills on the way
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a wind child alert for the early part of the week. Hazardous travel conditions are likely to linger throughout much of the morning as temperatures remain well below freezing, limiting the effectiveness of the melting agents typically used to treat roads, NWS said in its alert.
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Two dead on Green Bay’s east side, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two women found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
Here's what drivers should know during a tow ban
A tow ban was issued for I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County on Friday because of the poor weather conditions. So, if you're a driver, what does that mean for you?
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Deadly Wisconsin crash leaves 33-year-old dead, incident under investigation
LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay. Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
