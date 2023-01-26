ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees

This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No kid sleeps on the floor in our town

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
DE PERE, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Dangerous wind chills on the way

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a wind child alert for the early part of the week. Hazardous travel conditions are likely to linger throughout much of the morning as temperatures remain well below freezing, limiting the effectiveness of the melting agents typically used to treat roads, NWS said in its alert.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
MANITOWOC, WI

