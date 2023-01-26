Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
D.C. Hiegert: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Kansas Public Radio
Happy Birthday, Kansas!
On January 29, 1861, Kansas officially became the 34th state. "Home on the Range." The audio file on this page comes from the University of Kansas School of Music. It's a version of the official state song, as performed by the KU Marching Band. Arranged by Jim Barnes and James Ralston.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let's not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
linncountyjournal.com
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
An Kansas House committee is considering a pair of bills that would change how elections are conducted. Republicans says they will make elections safer and fairer. (KCUR) Kansas Republicans are considering the removal of a three-day grace period for returning ballots by mail and creating runoff elections for statewide races. Democrats and voter turnout advocates say they are voter suppression efforts.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely come down to “fiscal considerations.”
Kansas Public Radio
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
straightarrownews.com
Kansas bill would allow cities and counties to further restrict abortion
A Kansas state senator introduced SB 65, a bill that would authorize cities and counties to enact local laws to regulate abortion as stringent or more stringent than state law. Kansas State Sen. Chase Blasi moved to try and create the path for local abortion ordinances earlier this month. In...
First Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some | Opinion
Kansas Legislature bill would criminalize abortions the same as murder. And that’s just for starters.
marijuanamoment.net
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
Editor’s Note: We have changed the photo on this story to more accurately reflect the product in question. TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is […]
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
