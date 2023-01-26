How to fix Browns’ defense, Cavaliers’ struggles: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Bengals rally around Joseph Ossai after costly unnecessary-roughness penalty: ‘It’s given me peace right now’
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill refused to leave Joseph Ossai’s side after the AFC Championship. A freshly showered Ossai had bloodshot eyes and tears still streaming down his face when he faced reporters in the cramped confines of the visitor’s locker room at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Kendrick Perkins Drops Truth Bomb On The Lakers As He Explains Why LeBron James Cannot Be In The MVP Conversation
Kendrick Perkins shreds LeBron's MVP case.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Cavs Rumored To Be Interested In Josh Hart
The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren't the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we're used to seeing.
Yardbarker
Video: 18-Year-Old Allen Iverson vs. 17-Year-Old Kevin Garnett At Nike Camp In 1993
Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett are undoubtedly two of the greatest players in the NBA and are rightfully considered to be legends. And the two had some competition even before they set foot in the league. An archival video of an 18-year-old Iverson playing against a 17-year-old Garnett in 1993...
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 76-62 Loss at Notre Dame
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting guard/forward said after their win/loss at the Fighting Irish:
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
The Chiefs finally get the last laugh vs. the Bengals in AFC Championship: Mohammad Ahmad
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- As expected, the AFC Championship game Sunday came down to the wire once again. This wasn’t pretty. This wasn’t clean. This didn’t look much like the Bengals’ offense that had a killer instinct against the Bills in last week’s divisional playoff win.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates from the AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The rematch Bengals fans have been looking forward to all season is finally here. Who could forget Evan McPherson’s 31-yard game winner in overtime to send the Bengals back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years? The Chiefs certainly haven’t.
Bengals drop heartbreaker to Chiefs, lose 23-20 on late field goal in epic AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Bengals backed up in their own territory, they had a chance to go on a Super Bowl-esque drive and clinch a second-straight Super Bowl appearance. Instead, they had to hand the ball back to Patrick Mahomes. On the ensuing drive, Mahomes scrambled to...
Watch Joe Burrow find Tee Higgins for the Bengals’ first TD vs. the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- After a slow start to the game the Bengals were finally able to find the end zone on their first drive of the third quarter. Joe Burrow threw it quickly and Tee Higgins went up and high pointed the ball in a crowd of Eagles as he crossed the goal line 27 yards away.
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s catch to set up Samaje Perine’s game tying TD vs. the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals are doing just enough to stay in the AFC title match with the Chiefs, as evidenced by Samaje Perine’s two-yard TD run that tied the game at 20. The Bengals offensive attack has been held in check, but it was only a matter...
