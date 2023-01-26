ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

By Kate Linggi
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrJgO_0kSRbWEf00
John Hines

Provided

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into WCCO to hear “The John Hines Show.”

“The last 10 years at WCCO were different every day,” Hines recalls. “We didn’t have the music in between … we had many guests.”

Hines retired in 2018, and although he spent much of his life in south Minneapolis, he moved to the Gulf Coast area of Sarasota and Bradenton in Florida after retirement. Though his life is “different,” he stays connected to his Minnesota roots as a spokesperson for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Recently, Hines has been the face for the health insurer’s Medicare offerings, appearing in TV ads and on billboards throughout the state. He’s also hosted a series of webinars for the company, sharing survey data on Minnesota seniors and discussing how people in his age group can stay healthy. Hines, who is divorced and single, still wakes up early each morning, jokingly remarking that this is one habit from his radio days that he can’t seem to shake. He also regularly comes back to Minnesota to visit a son who lives in the Twin Cities. His other son lives in Ireland.

Hines recalls his time on air fondly and is thankful to have made meaningful, genuine connections with listeners. He fills in occasionally on WCCO-AM, appearing as a guest to update listeners about his escapades. Recently, he recounted his experience watching Hurricane Ian batter his Florida home. “My life has pretty much been an open book,” he says. “The absolute best part is when people find out that the person in real life is the person they heard on the radio.”

The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Population of Greater Minnesota growing again

(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Homelessness dangers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Chris Hrapsky pledges to take the Polar Plunge LIVE on KARE 11 Saturday!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — What's a guy like KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky to do on a frigid Minnesota Saturday? Jump into an ice-cold backyard bath, of course!. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chris has pledged to take a dip in 30-degree water during the KARE 11 Saturday Morning Show in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge. But here's the catch: He has to raise $500 first.
MINNESOTA STATE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year

Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 28, 2023

Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.Lake Harriet Winter Kite FestivalBeargrease Sled Dog MarathonNorth American Ice Diving FestivalTwinsFest Futures ClinicHockey Day MinnesotaSt. Paul Winter CarnivalState of PolicingSt. Paul Police RRA Training
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

Troy, MI
259
Followers
170
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spirit of Minnesota.

 https://www.minnesotamonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy