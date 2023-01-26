Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating Sunday evening robbery of Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday evening robbery of a North Omaha Family Dollar, according to a press release from OPD. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a man came into the Family Dollar, 6618 N 30th St., showed a handgun and demanded money. The man is...
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Community Playhouse hosting auditions for "In the Heights"
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting in-person auditions for the musical In the Heights, according to a press release from the theater. Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Latino Center for the Midlands in the south building, 4967 S 24th St.
Leaders in North Omaha host 16th Annual State of North Omaha Summit
For the last 15 years, leaders in North Omaha have taken stock of the community’s challenges and successes in the annual State of North Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
3 News Now
3 News Now Latest Update | January 27 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, January 27, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities replaced 624 purple street lights in 90 days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have made progress in replacing around 1,500 malfunctioning street lights across the city. In just 90 days, crews have replaced 624 of the defective purple lights, according to city officials. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
fox42kptm.com
The Riverfront giving out free hot chocolate on Tuesday for National Hot Chocolate Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Riverfront is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day on Tuesday, January 31 with free cups of hot chocolate, according to a press release from the Riverfront. At the 13th Street Plaza in Gene Leahy Mall between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., people can get a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
