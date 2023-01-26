Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Instructors Sought for Sandburg Kids on Campus Program
Carl Sandburg College is seeking enthusiastic and creative instructors to teach classes for its Kids on Campus summer program June 12-16. This event attracts several students each year from across the College’s district and offers classes in a variety of subjects to children in grades K-6. Instructors are needed...
977wmoi.com
Gary G. Bayles
Gary G. Bayles, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 15, 1941 in Rushville, IL, the son of Jerry and Ruth (Olander) Bayles. Gary was raised in Rushville and moved to Monmouth when he was in high school. He graduated from Monmouth High School in 1959.
977wmoi.com
Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong
Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong, 74, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 6, 1948 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Leroy and Betty (Linder) Armstrong. Gerry was raised and educated in Cameron and graduated from Warren High School in 1966.
977wmoi.com
Clinton James “CJ” Hall
Clinton James “CJ” Hall, 33, of Alexis, Illinois died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and pets on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. CJ was born on October 22, 1989 in Covina, California the son of Daniel and Melody...
977wmoi.com
Mary Josephine Carle
Mary Josephine Carle, 66, of London Mills, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Mary was born July 21, 1956 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Samuel Floyd and June Eloise (Rickels) Larkins. Mary is survived by her husband, William Carle; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Carle of New Boston, Illinois and Joseph (Nicole) Carle of London Mills; two daughters, Candy (Harold) Wheatley of London Mills and Barbara Wheatley of Havana, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren with another on the way. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (Garvin) Main of Knoxville, Illinois and Frances Allen of Galesburg. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy White and Ida Cauthon.
wvik.org
Youth Unstoppable at Davenport North High School
Hello, my name is Paige and I’m a member of the Davenport North High school’s environmental club, the Green Team. We focus on our local impact on the environment and community. I wanted to tell you about an exciting opportunity that we have coming up. In efforts to get more young people involved with the QC Environmental film series sponsored by River Action our Green Team was offered the opportunity to host one of the series films on February 5th. We chose to show Youth Unstoppable, a documentary by Jewell Kemker Slater. The documentary showcases many obstacles youth activists around the world face while fighting against the ongoing climate crisis over a twelve-year period. It documents the challenges that Youth activists are facing and the power and impact youth are making around the world. Our team at north is very excited to host this event and show people in our community how they can make a difference in our world. We have been actively focusing on local impacts on the environment. We’ve done this by focusing on environmental cleanups, reducing waste, and offsetting carbon footprints. We’ve amped up our recycling initiative, encouraged students to refuse single-use plastics and choose more sustainable ways to gift give and gift wrap, and we are currently working to offset our carbon footprint by 25% by getting people to plant trees. You can see more about these by coming to the North High School auditorium on February 5th. Doors will open at 1:30 and we will be displaying many of the projects that our team at Davenport North have participated in as well as other environmental clubs from Central and West High School. Our Green Team wants to motivate change and show that we as youth can make a difference. We will also be having our very own Miss Scott County, Brittany Costello as our reflection speaker for after the film discussion and Q & A. She is an amazing activist for our waterways and the issues that are facing our local community in the Quad Cities. Brittany has her own initiative, Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local. Brittany focuses on improving the water quality for Iowans to improve their health and the health of the oceans. We hope to see you there at Davenport North High School’s Auditorium for the environmental film series on February 5th, doors open at 1:30, film begins at 2 pm. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information on the QC Environmental Film series go to riveraction.org. We hope to see you there because with our unstoppable youth, another world is possible!
977wmoi.com
Oscar Lee McGinity Jr
Oscar Lee McGinity Jr, age 79, of Carman, Illinois, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 29, 1943 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Oscar Lee and Virginia Bowman McGinity Sr. On June 17, 1961, he married Sandra Polson in Burlington. She survives.
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Pen City Current
The big marble sure can slam us around
Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
ourquadcities.com
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
KWQC
Pat McGrath Bridge on Harrison street in Davenport experiencing wear and tear
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who use the bike path that runs underneath the bridge are concerned about debris falling from the bridge onto the path. Agencies like Davenport Park and Recreation, Public Works and Department of Transportation are aware of the situation. For a bridge that has been active...
3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023. Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit. The report was compiled by the lawn care...
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
tspr.org
Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg
The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Comments / 0