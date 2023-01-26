ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

Instructors Sought for Sandburg Kids on Campus Program

Carl Sandburg College is seeking enthusiastic and creative instructors to teach classes for its Kids on Campus summer program June 12-16. This event attracts several students each year from across the College’s district and offers classes in a variety of subjects to children in grades K-6. Instructors are needed...
CARTHAGE, IL
Gary G. Bayles

Gary G. Bayles

Gary G. Bayles, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 15, 1941 in Rushville, IL, the son of Jerry and Ruth (Olander) Bayles. Gary was raised in Rushville and moved to Monmouth when he was in high school. He graduated from Monmouth High School in 1959.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong

Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong, 74, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 6, 1948 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Leroy and Betty (Linder) Armstrong. Gerry was raised and educated in Cameron and graduated from Warren High School in 1966.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Clinton James “CJ” Hall

Clinton James “CJ” Hall, 33, of Alexis, Illinois died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and pets on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. CJ was born on October 22, 1989 in Covina, California the son of Daniel and Melody...
ALEXIS, IL
977wmoi.com

Mary Josephine Carle

Mary Josephine Carle, 66, of London Mills, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Mary was born July 21, 1956 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Samuel Floyd and June Eloise (Rickels) Larkins. Mary is survived by her husband, William Carle; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Carle of New Boston, Illinois and Joseph (Nicole) Carle of London Mills; two daughters, Candy (Harold) Wheatley of London Mills and Barbara Wheatley of Havana, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren with another on the way. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (Garvin) Main of Knoxville, Illinois and Frances Allen of Galesburg. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy White and Ida Cauthon.
LONDON MILLS, IL
wvik.org

Youth Unstoppable at Davenport North High School

Hello, my name is Paige and I’m a member of the Davenport North High school’s environmental club, the Green Team. We focus on our local impact on the environment and community. I wanted to tell you about an exciting opportunity that we have coming up. In efforts to get more young people involved with the QC Environmental film series sponsored by River Action our Green Team was offered the opportunity to host one of the series films on February 5th. We chose to show Youth Unstoppable, a documentary by Jewell Kemker Slater. The documentary showcases many obstacles youth activists around the world face while fighting against the ongoing climate crisis over a twelve-year period. It documents the challenges that Youth activists are facing and the power and impact youth are making around the world. Our team at north is very excited to host this event and show people in our community how they can make a difference in our world. We have been actively focusing on local impacts on the environment. We’ve done this by focusing on environmental cleanups, reducing waste, and offsetting carbon footprints. We’ve amped up our recycling initiative, encouraged students to refuse single-use plastics and choose more sustainable ways to gift give and gift wrap, and we are currently working to offset our carbon footprint by 25% by getting people to plant trees. You can see more about these by coming to the North High School auditorium on February 5th. Doors will open at 1:30 and we will be displaying many of the projects that our team at Davenport North have participated in as well as other environmental clubs from Central and West High School. Our Green Team wants to motivate change and show that we as youth can make a difference. We will also be having our very own Miss Scott County, Brittany Costello as our reflection speaker for after the film discussion and Q & A. She is an amazing activist for our waterways and the issues that are facing our local community in the Quad Cities. Brittany has her own initiative, Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local. Brittany focuses on improving the water quality for Iowans to improve their health and the health of the oceans. We hope to see you there at Davenport North High School’s Auditorium for the environmental film series on February 5th, doors open at 1:30, film begins at 2 pm. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information on the QC Environmental Film series go to riveraction.org. We hope to see you there because with our unstoppable youth, another world is possible!
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Oscar Lee McGinity Jr

Oscar Lee McGinity Jr, age 79, of Carman, Illinois, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 29, 1943 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Oscar Lee and Virginia Bowman McGinity Sr. On June 17, 1961, he married Sandra Polson in Burlington. She survives.
CARMAN, IL
Pen City Current

The big marble sure can slam us around

Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list

The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media

MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
MONMOUTH, IL
tspr.org

Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg

The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
GALESBURG, IL
tourcounsel.com

Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE

