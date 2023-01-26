Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
Fox17
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence
KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
Man who ran from crash scene just glad police dog didn’t bite
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist who ran from the scene of a crash, only to be tracked by down by a police K-9 team, was actually thankful upon his arrest. The reason: Tracking dog Titan didn’t bite him. The incident began around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27,...
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Weapon found at home of Lansing suspect who threatened school
A person was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat to the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on social media
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
Body found after Plainfield Township building fire
Authorities say a body was found after a fire broke out at a mix-used building in Plainfield Township.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
WILX-TV
Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Barry Co.
A man was killed in a crash that involved three vehicles west of Hastings Friday afternoon, according to sheriff’s deputies.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 2