Kent County, MI

Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
SPARTA, MI
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
KENTWOOD, MI
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase

KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
PORTAGE, MI
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?

Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
BAY CITY, MI
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
