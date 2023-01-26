ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Man stabbed in abdomen in Pueblo, suspect arrested

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEBHz_0kSRYnkj00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in the abdomen during a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning.

According to PPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at around 11:27 a.m. officers were sent to the 1000 block of Ruppel Street near North Hudson Avenue and 18th Street about a call for a domestic fight. When officers arrived they learned a man had been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital before they arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYY3M_0kSRYnkj00
Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Officers found 18-year-old Zenya McClendon on the scene, she was covered in blood. PPD said both Mcclendon and the victim were uncooperative and refused to talk to police. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and collected evidence.

After further investigation PPD officers arrested McClendon for 2nd-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence. McMlendon was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Woman arrested after assaulting multiple officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested after assaulting multiple Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers, early Sunday morning on Jan. 29. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Chestnut Street and West Fillmore Street on reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer determined the disturbance was a verbal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting on East Fountain Boulevard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28. Shortly after 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East Fountain Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Officers were told that the victim’s vehicle was shot at by a suspect vehicle. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Trial for Walgreen murder suspect delayed

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Law enforcement has resolved the situation

UPDATE: MONDAY 01/30/2023 6:45 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — EPSO tweeted that law enforcement has resolved the situation and that people can resume their normal activities. ORIGINAL STORY: EPSO: Barricaded suspect on Fordham St, stay inside MONDAY 01/30/2023 6:28 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Fountain Police Department with a barricaded armed suspect […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Help CSPD identify attempted robbery suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit is requesting help from the community in identifying an attempted robbery suspect. According to CSPD, the robbery attempt happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard. CSPD said the suspect approached […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Distracted driver causes chain reaction of crashes on I-25

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A distracted driver was arrested after starting a chain reaction of crashes on I-25, Saturday evening on Jan. 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Shaun Tuffentsamer was driving a black Ford full-size truck when he did not realize traffic was slowing on southbound I-25 at South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage

(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report […]
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp

Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy