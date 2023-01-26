Man stabbed in abdomen in Pueblo, suspect arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in the abdomen during a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning.

According to PPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at around 11:27 a.m. officers were sent to the 1000 block of Ruppel Street near North Hudson Avenue and 18th Street about a call for a domestic fight. When officers arrived they learned a man had been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital before they arrived.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Officers found 18-year-old Zenya McClendon on the scene, she was covered in blood. PPD said both Mcclendon and the victim were uncooperative and refused to talk to police. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and collected evidence.

After further investigation PPD officers arrested McClendon for 2nd-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence. McMlendon was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.