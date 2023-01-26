Read full article on original website
North End’s Sewer Mess is Lousy Politics, Not Racism
For many years Hartford’s North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it “environmental racism,” an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
New London is the first city to replace lead pipes with copper
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London is the first municipality to have a lead pipe replacement program and the city is replacing those pies with copper ones. It’s that distinction that landed New London Mayor Michael Passero an invite to the White House on Friday. Mayor Passero was among the local leaders at the […]
Bridgeport staffer fired, rehired and refired claims retaliation for backing Ganim’s opponent, candidate upset at election year tactics
With an upcoming mayoral election quickly approaching, the executive leadership of our city is showing that they will stop at nothing to ensure they continue to remain in office. The recent termination of Maria Pires is nothing more than an attempt to bully city employees from exercising their civil rights to be involved in the political process.
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
Pilot ejected from plane during crash at Hartford-Brainard Airport
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pilot was ejected from a plane during a crash in Hartford Saturday afternoon. According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, a single-engine Lancair IV-P four-passenger prop plane crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport’s turf runway around 3:30 p.m. The pilot was ejected from the plane during the crash, suffering some […]
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
Pilot hospitalized after single-engine plane crash at Hartford-Brainard Airport
HARTFORD, Conn — The pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed at Hartford-Brainard Airport on Saturday afternoon was hospitalized, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA). The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the CAA said that it happened shortly after the plane took off on the turf...
Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies
BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Colman Street, New London closed after motor vehicle accident
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Colman Street in New London is closed after a single vehicle crash. The road is closed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street. New London fire officials say the driver is a 64-year-old female with a medical condition who went into cardiac arrest. She then struck...
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
Sabino Fits With the Ongoing Homogenization of Mystic Seaport
Re “Historic Steamboat at Mystic Seaport to Cruise on Diesel Electric Power,” by Cate Hewitt (Jan. 25):. The arguments extended by the spokesperson of the Mystic Seaport Museum regarding the “electrification” of the historic steamboat Sabino are fine examples of prevarication. The modernization of the Sabino fits in with the ongoing homogenization of what was once a museum of the sea; the closing of the art gallery, the evisceration of the bookstore and turning what was once a historic venue into another bland attraction.
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah
The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 9 hours ago. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the...
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
