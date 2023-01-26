Re “Historic Steamboat at Mystic Seaport to Cruise on Diesel Electric Power,” by Cate Hewitt (Jan. 25):. The arguments extended by the spokesperson of the Mystic Seaport Museum regarding the “electrification” of the historic steamboat Sabino are fine examples of prevarication. The modernization of the Sabino fits in with the ongoing homogenization of what was once a museum of the sea; the closing of the art gallery, the evisceration of the bookstore and turning what was once a historic venue into another bland attraction.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO