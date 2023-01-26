Father of Highland Park parade shooter appears in court after being charged with helping son get gun permit

Read full article on original website
Red Brick Moon Burn
3d ago
This is going nowhere. Are the state police who issued the FOID cards on trial too???
Marianne O'Brien
3d ago
Parents need to be held accountable for this behavior. They took away his knives then buy him guns? WTH?🤬🤬🤬
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
2 men arrested, charged with armed robbery after holding up East Side business
CHICAGO — Two men were arrested and later charged Saturday morning after allegedly committing an armed robbery and stealing from a business in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, Joshua Glenn, 20, and Robert Smith, 22, were arrested around 3 a.m. after being positively identified as the offenders who, earlier in […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
Robert Crimo Jr., father of accused Highland Park mass shooter appears in court
Robert Crimo, Jr., father of accused Highland Park mass shooter Robert Crimo III, appeared in court on reckless conduct charges Thursday.
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
fox32chicago.com
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
LISLE, Illinois - Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns. Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.
Teen Found Fatally Shot Inside Suburban Oak Forest Building, Police Say
Police in south suburban Oak Forest are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday, authorities said. At an unknown time, officers responded to the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue in regard to a shooting victim. Arriving officers found a teen who had been shot in the rear of the building, according to Oak Forest police.
2 people shot while driving in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
fox32chicago.com
Glenview student charged with bringing pellet gun to middle school
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly bringing a pellet gun to school in suburban Glenview on Friday. Around noon, Glenview police responded to Attea Middle School located at 2500 Chestnut Avenue for a report of a male student having an airsoft CO2-style pellet gun in his backpack.
Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
fox32chicago.com
Milwaukee man charged with DUI, reckless homicide after Beach Park crash kills woman
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Milwaukee man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash that killed a woman in Beach Park last year. On Oct. 16, 2022, around 9:10 p.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies respond to Green Bay Road and Adelaide Avenue for a traffic crash.
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
fox32chicago.com
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
Student brings pellet gun to suburban middle school: police
Glenview police say they were called to Attea Middle School around noon Friday after a boy was found to have “an airsoft CO2-style pellet device” inside a backpack.
2 Chicago-area women among 3 dead in shooting near Beverly Hills
Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills. The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On […]
cwbchicago.com
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a robbery victim managed to take a picture of his attacker’s face after getting mugged on the Grand Red Line station platform on New Year’s Day. Chicago police used the victim’s picture and CTA video to track the man down. CPD transit...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Washington Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual in connection to a murder that happened last May in Washington Park. The incident happened in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 31, 2022 around 1:17 a.m. Police released surveillance...
