FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
themontclairgirl.com
17 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been another busy week in Essex County and there’s plenty of news to catch up on. Among the headlines: universal preschool will be available for Montclair students again for the 2023-2024 school year; the Watchung Plaza intersection is flagged for traffic safety improvements; and a James Beard award-nominated chef opened a new restaurant in Montclair. Read on to see all the news you’ve missed.
rew-online.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Land Sale in Newark, N.J.
NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of ±0.42 acres of land at 1042-1044 Broad Street and 14-16 Camp Street in Newark, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Jonathan Kristofich represented both the buyer, Paramount Acquisitions, LLC, and the seller, SAML, Inc., in the all-cash transaction.
South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
‘This History Pertains to All of Us’: New Exhibit Chronicles Black Life in Westfield
WESTFIELD, NJ — Over the next month, several thousand students from Westfield’s public schools will visit an exhibit at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto that details African American History in Westfield from 1720 to the present. The temporary exhibition, which volunteers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield were putting the final touches on Friday, is open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including talks and a jazz performance. “Now you have something in Westfield where people can identify and diversity is actually represented,” said Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Man, 2 women shot in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
Activists, families of police brutality victims rally in Newark in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
The People’s Organization for Progress said the rally was about standing in solidarity.
In memoriam: Her goal was simple...help those who needed it most | Staten Island Woman of Achievement Rev. Maggie Howard
It was easy to miss the little white church on Tompkins Avenue. The unassuming wood-frame building erected nearly a century ago seemed dwarfed by a nursing facility, two public schools and the hustle and bustle of a neighborhood in transition. Until the Rev. Maggie Marie Howard stepped up to the...
Attempted Firebomb at Bloomfield Temple Being Investigated
Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from the Temple, it revealed one male suspect approached the front door at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail. He then lights it and throws it at the front door. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage to the Temple. The suspect then fled down the driveway. The suspect is believed to...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department. One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel. The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
250 students gather to perform for Paterson All City Music Festival
The festival featured artists and teachers who instructed students in large ensemble rehearsals.
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
Police investigating Saturday night triple shooting in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Paterson.It happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m. at 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.Police said they found two women, a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, with gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 44-year-old man, turned up at the hospital shot.All three are expected to be okay.Investigators haven't released any more information.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield students win prizes in DAR essay contest
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two American history essays, written by Bloomfield elementary school students and judged by the Bloomfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be considered for state honors in the 2022-23 DAR essay competition. The students are Gabrielle Tyre, a fifth-grader at Watsessing Elementary School, and Kirsten Odom, a sixth-grader who attends Carteret Elementary School.
Free books given away at Paterson elementary school
PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one Paterson elementary school lined up to receive free bundles of books Thursday.One thousand books were donated to Public School 16 through the book bundle program, which is run by Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore.It's for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to encourage them to read at least 50 books by June."We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, we want them to want to come to school, and we want them to be able to read," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer said.The book bundle program started in 2020 to keep students reading during the pandemic.
