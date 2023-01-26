Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Hiring Unlicensed Contractors in Aftermath of Winter Storms - Reminds Californians That Price Gouging Restrictions Remain in Effect

January 29, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a new partnership at a press event last. week between the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members—a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs, and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps—to become teachers in California classrooms.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO