Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Hiring Unlicensed Contractors in Aftermath of Winter Storms - Reminds Californians That Price Gouging Restrictions Remain in Effect

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
California Officials Announce State Water Project to Increase Expected 2023 Deliveries – Projected to Increase from 5% to 30%
January 27, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the state announced that it will boost deliveries to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians. “Thanks to the water captured and stored from recent storms, the state is increasing deliveries to local...
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Announces Effort to Recruit Teachers from Pool of 10,000 California Corps Members
January 29, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a new partnership at a press event last. week between the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members—a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs, and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps—to become teachers in California classrooms.
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Sunday Through Monday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Yosemite Valley Could See Up to 3” of Snow
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.10"- 0.25" Yosemite Valley today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Farmers and Livestock Producers in California Impacted by Floods
California agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the recent floods throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Janaury 27, 2023 - DAVIS, Calif. – California agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the recent...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Part of the San Joaquin Valley Until 10:00 A.M. Today (Saturday, January 28) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 198, and Highway 99
January 28, 2023 - National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of the San Joaquin Valley until 10:00 A.M. this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving,...
