David J Bookheimer obituary 1960~2023
David J Bookheimer, Age 62, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on January 26, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. David was born on November 27, 1960, in Chambersburg, PA, a son of Betty Bookheimer of Carlisle and formerly of Fayetteville and the late Lawrence Bookheimer.
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
Richard L “Pop” Bateman 1953~2023
Mr. Richard L “Pop” Bateman, 69, of Ash Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in his home. Born October 5, 1953 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and June (Agro) Bateman. Mr. Bateman was employed by the State of...
Gregory L Dixon obituary 1949~2023
Gregory L Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville. Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed...
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023
Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle 1956~2023
Randall “Randy” L Hinkle, 67, of Orrstown passed away on January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital from medical complications. Randy was born on January 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther G. Hinkle and Christine (Beaty) Hinkle. He was a truck driver for most of...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
William K “Bill” Musser obituary 1936~2023
William K “Bill” Musser, 86, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Bedford, PA. Born March 12, 1936 in Greenvillage, PA, he was a son of the late Eber L. and Laura B Kane Musser. Bill worked for many years at Snider’s Feed Mill...
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023
Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023
Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 18-24, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 18-24, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Joseph Hughes to Stonehedge Real Estate LLC, Phoenix Drive, Chambersburg, $161,000. Gary Dulaney to Joshua Heebner, Appleway, St. Thomas Township, $477,000. Freedom Development LLC to Brett Nieves, two parcels,...
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
Poetry Workshop in Chambersburg
Give the gift of poetry this Valentine’s Day! In this workshop, participants learn simple yet elegant poetic forms, listen to samples, and write original poems for loved ones. What: Poetry Workshop. When: Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Where: The Healing Arts Center. 761 5th Ave., Suite...
