ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
NEVADA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

Happy Friday kids! Wow! Thank you to everyone who submitted answers for our mystery Main Street picture. (If this doesn’t ring a bell click here and read last week’s Dispatches) A whole bunch of you got the correct answer, and a lot of you had the general idea...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com

REMSA Donates Over 150 First Aid Kits to Washoe County Sheriff's Office

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams were grateful to receive over 150 new first aid kits from REMSA Health this week. This was made possible by REMSA Health, who purchased these in partnership with the Washoe County District Board of Health and graciously donated these well-equipped first aid kits to teams to assist them in their roles serving our community.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New details released about Renner accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Health District seeks applicants for air pollution board

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is looking for people to join a board regarding local air pollution issues. The Air Pollution Control Board hears appeals when a negotiated resolution to an air pollution complaint cannot be achieved. Visit their website, download their form and email it...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night

Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy