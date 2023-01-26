The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams were grateful to receive over 150 new first aid kits from REMSA Health this week. This was made possible by REMSA Health, who purchased these in partnership with the Washoe County District Board of Health and graciously donated these well-equipped first aid kits to teams to assist them in their roles serving our community.

