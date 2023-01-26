Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! Wow! Thank you to everyone who submitted answers for our mystery Main Street picture. (If this doesn’t ring a bell click here and read last week’s Dispatches) A whole bunch of you got the correct answer, and a lot of you had the general idea...
2news.com
Washoe County Regional Animal Services seeking woman and dog possibly involved in attack
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is seeking information on a local woman and her dog who were reported to be involved in a dog attack to a person, resulting in severe injuries, at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday. Officials say Heather Brashear and her dog, Bandit are believed to...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com
REMSA Donates Over 150 First Aid Kits to Washoe County Sheriff's Office
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams were grateful to receive over 150 new first aid kits from REMSA Health this week. This was made possible by REMSA Health, who purchased these in partnership with the Washoe County District Board of Health and graciously donated these well-equipped first aid kits to teams to assist them in their roles serving our community.
KOLO TV Reno
New details released about Renner accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
KOLO TV Reno
Health District seeks applicants for air pollution board
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is looking for people to join a board regarding local air pollution issues. The Air Pollution Control Board hears appeals when a negotiated resolution to an air pollution complaint cannot be achieved. Visit their website, download their form and email it...
2news.com
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night
Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
Educators turned lawmakers bringing classroom realities to the 2023 session
Five educators turned lawmakers are joining the 2023 legislative session. They’re hoping to add context to issues such as inadequate school funding, safety concerns and recruitment and retention challenges. The post Educators turned lawmakers bringing classroom realities to the 2023 session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
