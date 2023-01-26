ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man identified who was shot in the head and found in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a Dravosburg man dead in the city’s Elliott neighborhood.

Police said they responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to reports that a man had been found in a wooded area near Herrod and Bond streets in Elliott.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Kenneth A. Lennex, 34.

Police said Lennex had been shot in the head; he was dead at the scene.

On Jan. 25 McKeesport Police issued a missing person alert on its Facebook page saying the father of four hadn’t been seen since Saturday and had been traveling to the Pittsburgh area. Brittany Heck asked her followers to assist in the search for Lennex in a Jan. 22 Facebook post, saying she found Lennex’s car at his friend’s house.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

No arrests had been announced as of late Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-937-3051

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
