ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group

Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
FanSided

10 best college football quarterbacks returning for 2023 season

College football is in a great place with how many talented quarterbacks are returning in 2023. Despite losing potentially four first-rounders to the 2023 NFL Draft, college football is in good hands at the quarterback position anyway. Some returned to school because they wanted to get better. Others, well, maybe...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

3 49ers players who won’t be back for the 2023 season

The 49ers’ season ended in disappointment as QB injuries finally reached a tipping point. Which players will San Francisco have to cope without next year?. The 49ers withstood two injuries to starting quarterbacks this season and still couldn’t be slowed down. Two more injured QBs and the Philadelphia Eagles finally stopped them dead in their tracks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles

Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports. #49ers injury report vs #Eagles in #NFCChampionship. RB Elijah Mitchell, whose groin injury last game had him limited in practice today in pre-practice walk-through and individual acrion. Full-go RB...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

A look at intriguing Eagles-Chiefs matchup in Super Bowl LVII

Now this is an intriguing matchup. The Eagles vs. the man who coached them for 14 years. Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce. Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. Howie Roseman vs. Chiefs GM Brett Veach, who was once an intern here. One of the best offenses in football vs. one of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy