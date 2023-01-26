Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Eagles, 49ers coordinators in demand following NFC Championship Game
Sunday is funday for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But following the NFC Championship Game, it will be just another manic Monday for several coaches on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “San Francisco 49ers defensive...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Sporting News
Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group
Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
Jason Kelce reacts accordingly to facing little brother Travis, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Jason Kelce reacted after seeing his little brother Travis Kelce will play him in the Super Bowl. No matter how Super Bowl 57 shakes out between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the Kelce Brothers will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time. Jason...
10 best college football quarterbacks returning for 2023 season
College football is in a great place with how many talented quarterbacks are returning in 2023. Despite losing potentially four first-rounders to the 2023 NFL Draft, college football is in good hands at the quarterback position anyway. Some returned to school because they wanted to get better. Others, well, maybe...
3 49ers players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The 49ers’ season ended in disappointment as QB injuries finally reached a tipping point. Which players will San Francisco have to cope without next year?. The 49ers withstood two injuries to starting quarterbacks this season and still couldn’t be slowed down. Two more injured QBs and the Philadelphia Eagles finally stopped them dead in their tracks.
How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy
While the Philly fans have nothing to do with Jalen Hurts' success, they have the potential to unnerve San Francisco's 23-year-old QB Brock Purdy.
Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed was a glass case of emotions
Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed was a glass case of emotions. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes was live tweeting during the team’s appearance in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And her feed was a wild ride, to say the least. Brittany Mahomes reacts to...
chatsports.com
Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles
Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports. #49ers injury report vs #Eagles in #NFCChampionship. RB Elijah Mitchell, whose groin injury last game had him limited in practice today in pre-practice walk-through and individual acrion. Full-go RB...
NBC Sports
A look at intriguing Eagles-Chiefs matchup in Super Bowl LVII
Now this is an intriguing matchup. The Eagles vs. the man who coached them for 14 years. Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce. Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. Howie Roseman vs. Chiefs GM Brett Veach, who was once an intern here. One of the best offenses in football vs. one of...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
FanSided
