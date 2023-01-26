ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Frank Reich's daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers amid controversy

The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. The team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a post by Reich’s daughter, who has addressed the matter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Ranking 2023 NFL head-coach openings: Colts job intriguing, while Texans position ranks last

Welcome to another edition of the NFL coaching carousel. Like last year, there are several intriguing candidates who could be lead men in 2023, such as Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen, and Ben Johnson. While there is no shortage of interesting candidates, what open job would they choose if it was their decision?
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy