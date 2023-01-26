Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Frank Reich's daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers amid controversy
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. The team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a post by Reich’s daughter, who has addressed the matter.
Who are the best options at quarterback for new Panthers coach Frank Reich?
The Panthers found their next head coach in Frank Reich. But who should be their next quarterback? A look at some top options.
The Panthers bring in a new coach, and leave behind some unanswered questions
The Carolina Panthers have chosen one of their former players, Frank Reich, to be their new head coach. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, says we should think a little longer about the coach the Panthers didn’t choose. Steve Wilks, as interim head coach, led...
Steve Wilks Releases Statement Following Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich
Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially put an end to their coaching search, announcing that they have agreed to terms with Frank Reich to be the sixth head coach in franchise history. Reich beat out Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Friday morning,...
Ranking 2023 NFL head-coach openings: Colts job intriguing, while Texans position ranks last
Welcome to another edition of the NFL coaching carousel. Like last year, there are several intriguing candidates who could be lead men in 2023, such as Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen, and Ben Johnson. While there is no shortage of interesting candidates, what open job would they choose if it was their decision?
