Miami Herald

Unearthed mummy may be ‘most complete’ one ever found in Egypt, archaeologists say

By Moira Ritter
 3 days ago

For the past 4,500 or so years, Egypt has flaunted its monstrous pyramids, which tower hundreds of feet above ground.

But experts are learning that ancient Egyptian relics might be buried deep below the desert, too.

A team of archaeologists recently unearthed what they say could be the oldest and most complete mummy ever discovered in the country, Zahi Hawass, the director of the team, said Jan. 26, according to ABC News. The mummy was found in the Saqqara Necropolis, about 15 miles southwest of Cairo.

“To find a mummy that old and that well-preserved in a necropolis that is this prolific is truly a unique thing,” Hawass said, according to The National.

Egyptian antiquities workers found the 4,300-year-old sarcophagus at the bottom of a burial shaft. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil/AP

The 4,300-year-old mummy was found inside a large limestone sarcophagus buried at the bottom of a 50-foot burial shaft, ABC News reported. When the team opened the sarcophagus, they found the mummy of a man named Hekashepes covered with gold flakes.

Egyptian antiquities workers dig at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil/AP

Other tombs were found during the excavation, the team said, according to Reuters.

One tomb — which was decorated with daily life scenes — belonged to Khnumdjedef, an inspector, supervisor and priest during the rule of the last pharaoh of the fifth dynasty, around the mid-24th century B.C., the archaeologists said, per Reuters.

The recently discovered tombs date back to the Old Kingdom, which existed from 2700 BC until 2200 BC, experts said. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil/AP

Another belonged to Meri, who was the “keeper of the secrets and assistant to the great leader of the palace,” the team said, according to the outlet.

Twelve “beautifully carved statues” were also discovered, Hawass said, according to ABC. The statues are of unidentified individuals but include two couples.

Among the statues found, two depicted unidentified couples, the team said. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil/AP

The team also unearthed several ceramic pots and clay vessels, according to The National.

An Egyptian archeologist restores a recently discovered pottery at the site of necropolis. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil/AP

