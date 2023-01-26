ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 local cinnamon rolls you should try this winter

 3 days ago
These highly coveted sticky buns are only available on Saturday.

Sometimes a warm baked treat is exactly what’s needed to brighten a cold day. And if you’re like us, it’s hard to beat the classic cinnamon roll , especially at these 7 local spots.

Pattycake Bakery , 3870 N. High St.

Grab a few extra napkins as these sticky buns come fresh out of the oven dripping with frosting , but only on Saturday mornings . Did we mention these are vegan ?

Resch’s Bakery , 4061 E. Livingston Ave.

Not all cinnamon rolls are the same — like this cinnamon donut which is lighter + fluffier.

Cafe Creekside , 53 Granville St.

Grab a cinnamon roll that comes fresh from the oven smothered in cream cheese frosting.
Kitties is a family-owned bakery with other goods like cakes and cookies.

Kitties Cakes , Multiple locations

That moment when your cinnamon rolls + coffee are so good , you can expand to different parts of the city. That’s Kitties Cakes’ story , which has a location in Bexley, Worthington + German Village where it all began.

Omega Artisan Bakery , 59 Spruce St.

For those that prefer less icing + more cinnamon , this is the bakery for you. These sell out very quickly , so don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Fox in the Snow's icing doesn't melt away so you get some in every bite.

Fox in the Snow , Multiple locations

These come large enough to share , but they might be too delicious to share. We recommend getting two, and so does Eat This, Not That , which ranked them the best cinnamon roll in the state.

Buckeye Donuts , Multiple locations

Maybe the cinnamon bun isn’t quite a cinnamon roll, but it has all the qualities + Buckeye Donuts is open 24/7 on Ohio State’s campus for those late night cravings.

