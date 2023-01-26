Madison, WI James Beard Semifinalists
The 2023 James Beard semifinalists have been announced, and some local chefs are putting 608 on the foodie map .
Want to try these nationally-renowned eateries? Why not make a day of it? We’ve put together a list of excursion-worthy stops within walking distance of each semifinalist’s spot.
What we’d order: Quiche Lorraine and a fruit Danish.
In the area:
What we’d order: Chèvre wontons and phở tái
In the area:
What we’d order: Deviled eggs and pappardelle bolognese
In the area:
What we’d order: Burrata and piadina al prosciutto
In the area:
Want to try these nationally-renowned eateries? Why not make a day of it? We’ve put together a list of excursion-worthy stops within walking distance of each semifinalist’s spot.
Madison Sourdough | 916 Williamson St.Nomination: Outstanding Pastry Chef/Baker, Andrew Hutchison
What we’d order: Quiche Lorraine and a fruit Danish.
In the area:
- Meep Meepleton’s World of Fun | With loads of vintage toys and trinkets, you’ll find yourself saying “Hey, I remember that!”
- BB Clarke Beach | When the weather warms, grab your dough to-go and enjoy it lakeside .
Ahan | 2262 Winnebago St.Nomination: Emerging Chef, Jamie Hoang
What we’d order: Chèvre wontons and phở tái
In the area:
- Madison Circus Space | We’re not sure if it’s best to eat before or after a flying trapeze class.
- Barrymore Theatre | If you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, catch a post-dinner show at the Barrymore.
Fairchild | 2611 Monroe St.Nomination: Best Midwest Chef, Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger
What we’d order: Deviled eggs and pappardelle bolognese
In the area:
- Milward Farrell Fine Art | Got downtown earlier than expected? Take a walk through this locally-owned fine art gallery before your reservation.
- Wingra Park | Come May, kayak rentals will be available for a sunset paddle after your romantic dinner.
Osteria Papavero | 128 E. Wilson St.Nomination: Best Midwest Chef, Francesco Mangano
What we’d order: Burrata and piadina al prosciutto
In the area:
- Monona Terrace | Book a tour to learn the ins and outs of Frank Lloyd Wright’s “dream civic center.”
- Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum | Immerse yourself in Wisconsin history at this free museum .
Comments / 3