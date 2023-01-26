Madison, WI James Beard Semifinalists

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Sourdough blurs the line between art and food.

Photo by Emily Hutchison via @madisonsourdough

The 2023 James Beard semifinalists have been announced, and some local chefs are putting 608 on the foodie map .

Want to try these nationally-renowned
eateries? Why not make a day of it? We’ve put together a list of excursion-worthy stops within walking distance of each semifinalist’s spot.

Madison Sourdough | 916 Williamson St.

Nomination: Outstanding Pastry Chef/Baker, Andrew Hutchison
What we’d order: Quiche Lorraine and a fruit Danish.
In the area:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B81s_0kSRWIwQ00

Nothing brings people together like food, and 608 has plenty.

Photo by Emily Hutchison via @madisonsourdough


Ahan | 2262 Winnebago St.

Nomination: Emerging Chef, Jamie Hoang
What we’d order: Chèvre wontons and phở tái
In the area:
  • Madison Circus Space | We’re not sure if it’s best to eat before or after a flying trapeze class.
  • Barrymore Theatre | If you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, catch a post-dinner show at the Barrymore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7jkr_0kSRWIwQ00

In the winter months, soup is a must.

Photo by @ahanmadison






Fairchild | 2611 Monroe St.

Nomination: Best Midwest Chef, Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger
What we’d order: Deviled eggs and pappardelle bolognese
In the area:
  • Milward Farrell Fine Art | Got downtown earlier than expected? Take a walk through this locally-owned fine art gallery before your reservation.
  • Wingra Park | Come May, kayak rentals will be available for a sunset paddle after your romantic dinner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlLz9_0kSRWIwQ00

Head to Fairchild for fine dining paired with a moody ambiance.

Photo by @fairchildrestaurant



Osteria Papavero | 128 E. Wilson St.

Nomination: Best Midwest Chef, Francesco Mangano
What we’d order: Burrata and piadina al prosciutto
In the area:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6fvU_0kSRWIwQ00

Check out Osteria Papavero’s lunch takeout menu for sandwiches that will make your coworkers jealous.

Photo by @papaveromadison

