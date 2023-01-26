ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Minute: GDP Climbs, Smartphones Sink & Chipotle Expands

Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. GDP STILL RISING U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased a healthy
2.9 percent in the fourth quarter. That is slightly slower than the third quarter, but still nothing to scoff at, especially considering rising interest rates, recession fears, and thousands of layoffs in the tech sector (read below). SMARTPHONE SALES SLUMP Smartphone sales have been sliding for years, but in 2022 they hit a new low. Global smartphone shipments were down 18.3 percent year-over-year , which is their biggest-ever single decline, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). While Apple had previously bucked the industry trend, its sales were down 14.9 percent last year. CHIPOTLE HIRING SPREE Maybe you've never heard of "burrito season" — the period between March and Cinco de Mayo — but Chipotle sure has. The Mexican fast casual chain is
hiring 15,000 workers to prepare for its busiest time of year, and it plans to launch a recruitment campaign to attract applicants. IBM LAYOFFS Meanwhile, in the tech sector, heavy layoffs continue. IBM is cutting 3,900 jobs on the heels of a quarterly earnings report that missed its own cash flow targets. The legacy computer company is nonetheless anticipating modest but steady growth in 2023. TESLA EARNINGS Tesla reported record net income in the last quarter of 2022, and now it's predicting that it will keep its profit margins higher than any other automaker in the coming year — despite the fact that it recently announced a series of steep price cuts on its most popular models.
SOUTHWEST INVESTIGATION The U.S. Transportation Department  is investigating whether Southwest Airlines knowingly scheduled more flights in late December than it could handle amid systemwide delays and cancellations. “DOT is in the initial phase of a rigorous and comprehensive investigation into Southwest Airlines’ holiday debacle that stranded millions,” the department said in a statement. "

Cheddar News

U.S. Economy Still Chugging Along as GDP Rises 2.9 Percent

"The U.S. economy was still chugging along as it rounded out 2022, despite rising interest rates and widespread fears of a recession.  The country's gross domestic product (GDP) was up 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to an estimate from the Commerce Department, even as some sectors slowed. The department said the overall growth reflected higher levels of consumer spending, private inventory investment, and government spending, as well as a drop off in imports. Manufacturers and utilities led the rise in private inventory investment, with petroleum, coal products, and chemicals seeing the biggest gains. As for consumer spending, both services and goods fueled the uptick. Health care, housing and utilities topped services, while motor vehicles and parts topped goods. The data marks a deceleration in real GDP from the 3.2 percent growth in the third quarter, in large part due to falling exports and a drop in nonresidential fixed investment. Specifically, the housing sector has screeched to a halt in response to higher mortgage rates. "
Cheddar News

Democrats Slam Bill to Abolish IRS as Republicans' 'Craziest' Yet

"Some Republicans are pushing for a bill that would eliminate income taxes and abolish the Internal Revenue Service in exchange for one nationwide sales tax.The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), would create a 30 percent sales tax on all purchases, while allowing Americans to keep their entire paycheck.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly promised to give the bill a hearing during his prolonged bid for the speakership gavel — though he has since expressed opposition to the bill.Democrat leaders held a press conference Wednesday afternoon speaking out against the Act.“The Fair Tax Act is another...
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Bed Bath Beyond Defaults, Layoffs & Tesla Wins at Earnings

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BED BATH & BEYOND DEFAULTS Bed Bath & Beyond is keeping investors on the edge of their seats. Roughly a week after  admitting that bankruptcy was a real possibility, the long-struggling home goods retailer has defaulted on sizable lines of credit with JPMorgan and lender Sixth Street.  Now the company is trying to figure out what's next. In an SEC filing, it said bankruptcy is one option. It's also seeking...
Cheddar News

Ahead of 'Burrito Season,' Chipotle Seeks to Hire 15,000 Workers

"Heads up, tech workers. Chipotle is looking for fresh talent. The fast casual chain is planning to hire 15,000 employees ahead of "burrito season." The period runs from March to May, culminating in Cinco de Mayo, and is the company's busiest time of year. The hiring spree coincides with a massive expansion in North America. "Our restaurant teams are the core of this organization and with a goal of more than doubling our footprint to 7,000 locations in North America, we are targeting employees today to serve as our leaders of tomorrow," said Scott Boatwright, chief restaurant officer, in a press release....
Cheddar News

IBM Joins Tech Industry Purge With Plans to Cut 3,900 Jobs

"IBM has announced plans to cut around 3,900 employees or 1.5 percent of its workforce following a quarterly earnings report that showed the legacy tech firm missing its annual cash flow target.  The cuts will mainly impact workers who remain after IBM spins off its Kendryl and Watson Health units, which will cost the company $300 million in the coming quarter. Other areas of the business could still see hiring growth, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Bloomberg. IBM touted the importance of emerging technologies to its business model, which could help drive modest but steady growth in the coming year. "Clients in...
Cheddar News

Memphis DA Announces Murder Charges for Ex-Police Officers Over Tyre Nichols Death

"Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, in a grand jury indictment over the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who had been pulled over for a traffic stop.Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday. On January 7, Nichols was stopped by police on suspicion of reckless driving but the stop turned violent. Officials have not revealed many details but said the public will be able to come to their own conclusions when video of the stop is released. Ben Crump, attorney for Nichols' family who...
MEMPHIS, TN
