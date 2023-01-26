Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and freshman Ben Steeves were named Players of the Week by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on Monday afternoon. Kaiser was named Defenseman of the Week, marking his second honors this season. Steeves was named Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO