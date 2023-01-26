This story sounds eerily familiar to one we experienced. We paid thousands to be told we can’t win because my husband and I are white. Tribal law trumps federal law. Please contact me. I would love to help fight this. After years a of physical and emotional abuse we were able to help our “daughter” emancipate when she was 16. It’s not necessarily a happy ended. The damage had already be done to a point of unrepair.
I have never seen or heard from my niece and nephew since they where babies. they were given to a white couple from kansas, my family and the tribe fought well and hard but came short to get them back, which led to getting the Child Welfare Act inacted. we never knew our blood relatives their whole lives and they never knew where they come from and who they really are. I'm sure they have questions. I miss them. where are you Angel and Joseph. stop the assimilation tactic Shay, stop lying to these people and the world. our children are precious, learn them and teach them their true original heritage and not a good face for your agenda or for you
Too bad the laws really DON'T consider what is in the best interest for children.
