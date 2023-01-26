Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Travels to South Dakota, SDSU
The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team will travel to play South Dakota on Thursday, Feb. 2, and South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 4. Feb. 2 at South Dakota 7 p.m. CT Midco Sports 2, ESPN+. Feb. 4 at South Dakota State 2 p.m. CT Midco Sports...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Athletes Collecting Donations for Summit League Food Fight
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State University Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) will be collecting food and monetary donations throughout the month of February in support of the Summit League Food Fight, a competition among league schools to collect the most donations for their local food pantries. NDSU student-athletes will...
