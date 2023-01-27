How many jobs could be created as Swiss company opens Oakwood plant

Medmix, a Swiss manufacturer of medical devices and other industrial products, is opening a $20 million plant at 5511 Rafe Court in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road in Oakwood. - photo by Jeff Gill

A Swiss manufacturer has chosen Hall County for its U.S. health care headquarters, a move that could end up creating 200-plus jobs.

Medmix, which makes medical devices and other industrial products, is opening a $20 million plant at 5511 Rafe Court in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road in Oakwood.

In a press release, the company said its mission is “to provide innovative solutions to help millions of people live healthier and more confident lives.”

At the new plant, Medmix “will further extend its health care business in the U.S. market.”

The company, among other services, will provide pen injectors and autoinjectors, as well as pharmaceutical packaging services, the press release states.

“We are excited about the new health care expansion,” CEO Girts Cimermans said. “The new site will allow us to reduce lead times, optimize supply chain and increase service levels for our health care customers in the US.

“It will also enable us to easily scale up to larger volumes, supporting our ambitious growth plans.”

The company expects to equip the plant in stages over 5-7 years, according to the release.

“The expansion … is exciting for all of us at Medmix,” site leader James Kirk said. “We are looking forward to working with the community to provide jobs, revenue, skills and opportunities.”

Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, said Lanier Technical College “will be a key partner to support the company’s long-term workforce development needs for advanced manufacturing training and apprenticeships.”

He added: “The company will be able to tap into the life sciences and health care talent from other nearby schools.”

“Life sciences continues to grow in Georgia, and we are excited to welcome Medmix to our business community,” said Kristi Brigman, deputy commissioner for global commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.