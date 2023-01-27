ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

How many jobs could be created as Swiss company opens Oakwood plant

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Udo28_0kSRTak100
Medmix, a Swiss manufacturer of medical devices and other industrial products, is opening a $20 million plant at 5511 Rafe Court in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road in Oakwood. - photo by Jeff Gill

A Swiss manufacturer has chosen Hall County for its U.S. health care headquarters, a move that could end up creating 200-plus jobs.

Medmix, which makes medical devices and other industrial products, is opening a $20 million plant at 5511 Rafe Court in Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road in Oakwood.

In a press release, the company said its mission is “to provide innovative solutions to help millions of people live healthier and more confident lives.”

At the new plant, Medmix “will further extend its health care business in the U.S. market.”

The company, among other services, will provide pen injectors and autoinjectors, as well as pharmaceutical packaging services, the press release states.

“We are excited about the new health care expansion,” CEO Girts Cimermans said. “The new site will allow us to reduce lead times, optimize supply chain and increase service levels for our health care customers in the US.

“It will also enable us to easily scale up to larger volumes, supporting our ambitious growth plans.”

The company expects to equip the plant in stages over 5-7 years, according to the release.

“The expansion … is exciting for all of us at Medmix,” site leader James Kirk said. “We are looking forward to working with the community to provide jobs, revenue, skills and opportunities.”

Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, said Lanier Technical College “will be a key partner to support the company’s long-term workforce development needs for advanced manufacturing training and apprenticeships.”

He added: “The company will be able to tap into the life sciences and health care talent from other nearby schools.”

“Life sciences continues to grow in Georgia, and we are excited to welcome Medmix to our business community,” said Kristi Brigman, deputy commissioner for global commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

New study finds it takes nearly 5 people to afford apartment in Atlanta

ATLANTA - With rent prices causing headaches for many Georgians, a new report shows just how much it can cost to live in Atlanta. An analysis from the real estate company Zillow finds that it would take nearly five people working minimum wage to afford the rent on a typical two-bedroom apartment in the Peach State's capital city.
ATLANTA, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix Food Market opens new store in Georgia

Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
JEFFERSON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day

This weekend, take part in the local celebration of Transit Equality Day, which commemorates the declaration that public transportation is a civil right. “Everyone has a right to public transit that is frequent, reliable, and affordable. And we hope all Atlanta residents – both those who rely on MARTA as well as those who don’t […] The post Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day  appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson

State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
LAVONIA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
MILTON, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
203
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy