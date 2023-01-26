Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor
The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years. Travis Kelce hauled...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals
Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for AFC, NFC Conference Championship Games
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe Burrow Arrives in Pink Outfit Ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game
Joe Brr takes center stage in another cold fit. The Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, was caught arriving into Kansas City ahead of his team's AFC Championship title game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow was seen, looking extremely calm in a pink denim jacket and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Empire State Building Lights Up in Green and White to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles
What's next? A Jalen Hurts jersey on the Statue of Liberty?. Fans of the New York Giants might have thought the Empire State Building's Twitter account or exterior lighting system was hacked on Sunday. They were not, the iconic building in the heart of Manhattan really was illuminated in green and white for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0