sanilacbroadcasting.com
McKenzie Health System Launches February Walking Challenge for Community Health
Sanilac County, Mich. – Taking a step forward for community health, McKenzie Health System is hosting a Walking Challenge in February. A free challenge for community members and employees, the new challenge encourages everyone to get moving to support heart and lung health, manage various conditions, establish a healthy habit, and even live a longer life.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
andnowuknow.com
Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
fox2detroit.com
Home on St. Clair River harbored people who crossed U.S.-Canada border illegally, feds say
ALGONAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home along the St. Clair River was used to smuggle people illegally crossing the border into the U.S. from Canada, according to a federal court complaint. U.S. border agents conducting surveillance in the city of Algonac, which is north of Lake St. Clair, arrested...
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Former Bay City Public Service Director Charged with Assault and Battery
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that former Bay City Public Service Director Michael Cecchini, 56, Bay City, was arraigned in the 74th District Court Thursday, January 26, on the misdemeanor charge of Assault and Battery. Cecchini was given a personal recognizance bond, along with orders to have no contact with...
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
tourcounsel.com
Lakeside Mall | Shopping mall in Sterling Heights, Michigan
Lakeside Mall, is one of the shopping centers preferred by residents. Since, in this place you can find clothing stores of different brands, restaurants with a wide culinary offer, spaces to enjoy an ice cream or coffee, among other things that you must discover for yourself when visiting this site.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
