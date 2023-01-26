Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
Paris police arrest man after multi-county pursuit with stolen deputy’s vehicle
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department has arrested a man who stole a deputy’s vehicle in Bourbon County early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:00 AM, a Paris police officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 1400 block of Main Street. A Bourbon County Deputy arrived to assist at the traffic stop after police began investigating the individuals. 51-year-old Mark Shannon was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the deputy’s cruiser to be taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
Man wanted after woman shot, dropped off at Ky. hospital arrested in Illinois
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Pulaski County shooting has been arrested. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified Friday morning that 48-year-old Sonny Powell was arrested in Lombard, Illinois. Powell is a suspect in connection with the shooting of 44-year-old Natosha Robinson. Deputies...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Scott County Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-75 north on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries.
Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A kidnapping and assault suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are asking for assistance finding Jordan Young. He has active warrants for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping. Young, 29, also has an unserved order of protection.
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Natosha Robinson showed up at the emergency room of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Thursday with several gunshot wounds. They say a man dropped her off at the...
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
WATCH | Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect
Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
