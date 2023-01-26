Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Byrdie
Bella Hadid Is the Latest Celeb to Try Out Side Bangs
Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents, including (but certainly not limited to) trying out new hairstyles and sharing affirmations. A quick look at the 2022 Model of the Year’s Instagram reveals a hodgepodge of new hairdos (recently including an icy Marilyn bob and “Beetlejuice bangs”) and the occasional inspirational quote to spread positivity and light. On January 29, the model took to TikTok to marry these two themes together, debuting some emo-inspired side bangs to the tune of “Affirmations” by Snoop Dogg.
Byrdie
Megan Fox Debuted a Blonde Bob With Blunt Bangs
Even though we’re just a month into the new year, it’s official: 2023 is the year of the bob. Of course, Hailey Bieber had the buzziest bob, unveiling a blunt Margot Tenenbaum-inspired cut, and Lizzo hopped onto the trend with a shaggy peekaboo bob. Jenna Ortega and Lily James both debuted their bobs at the 2023 Golden Globes, solidifying the trend.
Byrdie
Asking For Myself: Do Lipstick and Lip Liner Have to Match?
During the 1990s, one of the hottest ways to rock a lip combo was to pair a dark lip liner with light-colored lipstick. Fast forward to the 2000s, and a pale lipstick shade with hardly any visible liner was one of the trendiest looks of the moment. Styles tend to...
Byrdie
Nicola Peltz Beckham's Ice Manicure Is All the Winter Nail Inspo We Need
There's a time and place for nail art full of complicated swirls, dazzling chrome, and lengthy shapes—but that time and place simply isn't every day, because how in the hell are you supposed to do anything? If you're after a mani that can go with every outfit in your closet and lets you keep your ability to type, you'll be wise to take note from Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest frothy manicure, created by her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik.
