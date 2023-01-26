The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO