KEPR
Hours long standoff at residence in Pasco Sunday afternoon, suspect not found inside
Pasco Wash. — An hours-long stand-off in Pasco on Sunday lasted from early in the afternoon until well into the evening. Police responded to a home in the 1600 Block of West Yakima Avenue in Pasco around one this afternoon for a weapons complaint, saying a suspect had threatened someone with a firearm.
KEPR
Kennewick Police arrest one after alleged robbery Friday night at local convenience store
A woman is in jail today, after allegedly robbing a convenience store and attempting to assault the clerk. Last night at around 8:15, Kennewick officers responded to a local gas station and convenience store just off Clearwater Avenue. Police say multiple people had called in saying a female was attempting...
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
KXLY
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
yaktrinews.com
One killed, two others in the hospital after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - 11:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the call for help came in around 10:15 a.m. A tow truck driver in the neighborhood said they saw a woman in the road near the intersection of McMurray Avenue and Marshall Avenue. According to Sgt. Jansen, another man came out of a home and said they had been shot.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
yaktrinews.com
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima Ave. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Avenue in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
FOX 11 and 41
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Suspect Reportedly Told Mother 'I Killed Those People' After Store Shooting
Police said the suspected shooter killed three people at a convenience store.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach
A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
