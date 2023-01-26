ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

One killed, two others in the hospital after shooting in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - 11:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the call for help came in around 10:15 a.m. A tow truck driver in the neighborhood said they saw a woman in the road near the intersection of McMurray Avenue and Marshall Avenue. According to Sgt. Jansen, another man came out of a home and said they had been shot.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima Ave. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Avenue in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach

A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 11 and 41

SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,

YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
YAKIMA, WA

