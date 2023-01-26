Read full article on original website
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
McKenzie Health System Launches February Walking Challenge for Community Health
Sanilac County, Mich. – Taking a step forward for community health, McKenzie Health System is hosting a Walking Challenge in February. A free challenge for community members and employees, the new challenge encourages everyone to get moving to support heart and lung health, manage various conditions, establish a healthy habit, and even live a longer life.
Comments / 0